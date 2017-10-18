Ladies, there is now a designated parking for you

Painted in pink

DUBAI – If you see a parking painted in pink lines, that’s a designated parking for women. Dubai Police announced that they have added the new special parking for women to cater lady drivers in the city.

The new move will be seen soon everywhere in the city. According to Dubai Police, the special parking is currently available at their police stations.

Meanwhile, a similar parking can also be found at shopping malls in the emirate. In Mall of the Emirates, a new parking space near their mall entrances placed a parking for pregnant women or women with children.

The said special parking spaces are located right next to the disabled parking areas in the mall parking.