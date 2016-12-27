Labor ministry handles DH recruitment, employment starting 2017

DUBAI – Starting next year, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) will receive and process the applications for the recruitment and employment of domestic workers in Dubai.

According to a khaleejtimes.com report, the new rule will start in the first quarter of 2017.

As of this moment, applications of the domestic workers, such as housemaids, cooks, security guards, drivers, gardeners, and shepherds, are being processed and approved by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs offices across the UAE.

MoHRE’s Saqr bin Ghobash Saeed Ghobash said that the ministry will strive to administer this sector in line with the “Government of the Future” vision.

“As in most countries, all sectors of employment now become the responsibility of a single government agency,” he added.

For his part, Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes said his office welcomes the development and hopes that this would lead to more safety nets and better promotion of the welfare of the household service workers (HSWs).

“The new policy reflects their strong commitment to human rights, and ethical business and recruitment in labor migration,” – Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes



Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Constancio Vingno Jr., meanwhile, expressed that the pronouncement is a move in the right direction.

“HSWs will now have the same rights and privileges enjoyed by private company employees.

“The UAE government has addressed our concerns and now what we are waiting is to see the final copy of the law,” Vingno said.

Article By: Ryan Namia