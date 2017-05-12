Labor Attache Bay shares EDLP to Ateneo LSE alumni

DUBAI – Labor Attache Felicitas Bay shared and discussed with the Ateneo Leadership and Social Entrepreneurship (LSE) Dubai alumni of the investment options they can partake through the Enterprise Development and Loan Program (EDLP) established by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Held at the Elzra Restaurant in Dubai recently, the official stated that the program was specifically designed for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were interested in opening up their own businesses.

“I know you guys know how to make a business plan and have been taught through the course. The next step now is to make your business plan a reality,” Bay said during the event.

The labor attache reminded that OFWs do not intend to work abroad forever and would like to someday be back home in the Philippines. Therefore, preparations were very important.

According to the official, a registered and active OWWA member could avail of the loan programs. She gave the Land Bank of the Philippines’ “Bagong Bayani” program as an example.

To avail, one just needed to apply through OWWA and once approved, they could avail to apply for the loan program where they could borrow from 100,000 pesos and up to 2 million pesos.

For more information, she urged those interested to contact polodubai@gmail.com.

“Pag bangon pa lang sa eroplano, kailangan na may alam at may plano na to save and invest,” Bay stated.

She also stressed that Filipinos should not depend that their companies would renew their contracts reminding that “we are all temporary here” and anyone could be going home anytime without any notice.

Bay mentioned that Filipinos should not waste their time while they were working abroad. Instead, they should utilize their time to prepare in going back home to the Philippines for good and not needing to stay abroad.

Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes shared an inspirational message to the alumni to believe in themselves and to never give up their dreams. He was very proud to see a huge number of alumni who had taken the TESDA certified course from Ateneo LSE and wished them the best in their future.

Aside from the discussed topic, Ateneo LSE officers for the UAE chapter were also inducted during the event for the calendar year 2017 to 2019.

The officers are:

President – JR Papel

Vice President – Cristina Calaguian

Communications Head – Paul Moralde

Communications Asst. Head – Michelle Mendoza

Communications Asst. Head – Victor Manuel

Education Head – Owen Sanchez

Education Asst. Head – Ferdinand Tan

Education Asst. Head – Arman Primuel Ibarra

Finance Head – Mirasol Del Rosario-Manabat

Finance Asst. Head – Virginia Manahan

Finance Asst. Head – Maria Amparo Cabardo

Membership Head – Marlowe Paran

Membership Asst. Head – Benjamin Datinguinoo

Membership Asst. Head – Tammara Hidalgo

Ways and Means Head – Paz Calaguian

Ways and Means Asst. Head – Maria Fe Ty

Ways and Means Asst. Head – Aline Pealane

Info Help Desk Head – Angelica Realubit

Advisers (Ateneo LSE Core Council)

PBC Chairman – Bobbie Carella

Ateneo LSE Secretariat – Jasper Adviento, Gina Valbuena, Armand Fernandez