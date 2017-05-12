Labor Attache Bay shares EDLP to Ateneo LSE alumni

DUBAI – Labor Attache Felicitas Bay shared and discussed with the Ateneo Leadership and Social Entrepreneurship (LSE) Dubai alumni of the investment options they can partake through the Enterprise Development and Loan Program (EDLP) established by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).
Held at the Elzra Restaurant in Dubai recently, the official stated that the program was specifically designed for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were interested in opening up their own businesses.
“I know you guys know how to make a business plan and have been taught through the course. The next step now is to make your business plan a reality,” Bay said during the event.
The labor attache reminded that OFWs do not intend to work abroad forever and would like to someday be back home in the Philippines. Therefore, preparations were very important.
According to the official, a registered and active OWWA member could avail of the loan programs. She gave the Land Bank of the Philippines’ “Bagong Bayani” program as an example.
To avail, one just needed to apply through OWWA and once approved, they could avail to apply for the loan program where they could borrow from 100,000 pesos and up to 2 million pesos.
For more information, she urged those interested to contact polodubai@gmail.com.
“Pag bangon pa lang sa eroplano, kailangan na may alam at may plano na to save and invest,” Bay stated.
She also stressed that Filipinos should not depend that their companies would renew their contracts reminding that “we are all temporary here” and anyone could be going home anytime without any notice.
Bay mentioned that Filipinos should not waste their time while they were working abroad. Instead, they should utilize their time to prepare in going back home to the Philippines for good and not needing to stay abroad.
Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes shared an inspirational message to the alumni to believe in themselves and to never give up their dreams. He was very proud to see a huge number of alumni who had taken the TESDA certified course from Ateneo LSE and wished them the best in their future.
Aside from the discussed topic, Ateneo LSE officers for the UAE chapter were also inducted during the event for the calendar year 2017 to 2019.
The officers are:
President – JR Papel
Vice President – Cristina Calaguian
Communications Head – Paul Moralde
Communications Asst. Head – Michelle Mendoza
Communications Asst. Head – Victor Manuel
Education Head – Owen Sanchez
Education Asst. Head – Ferdinand Tan
Education Asst. Head – Arman Primuel Ibarra
Finance Head – Mirasol Del Rosario-Manabat
Finance Asst. Head – Virginia Manahan
Finance Asst. Head – Maria Amparo Cabardo
Membership Head – Marlowe Paran
Membership Asst. Head – Benjamin Datinguinoo
Membership Asst. Head – Tammara Hidalgo
Ways and Means Head – Paz Calaguian
Ways and Means Asst. Head – Maria Fe Ty
Ways and Means Asst. Head – Aline Pealane
Info Help Desk Head – Angelica Realubit
Advisers (Ateneo LSE Core Council)
PBC Chairman – Bobbie Carella
Ateneo LSE Secretariat – Jasper Adviento, Gina Valbuena, Armand Fernandez
I like looking through an article that will make men and women think. Also, thanks for permitting me to comment!
FyHMEI This blog is without a doubt entertaining and also factual. I have picked up a bunch of useful stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return again and again. Cheers!
Thanks for the article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Thank you for your blog article.Much thanks again. Awesome.
this loan type may be hardest hit through the recession, which makes it very hard to obtain via a traditional standard bank.
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful article. Many thanks for supplying this information.
Looking forward to reading more. Great article.Much thanks again.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog. Much obliged.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog.Really thank you! Cool.
Wow, great blog post. Will read on…
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, as well as the content!
Professor Baiks dbproplan celine bags outlet
Im obliged for the post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
I loved your article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
This is a really good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very precise info Thank you for sharing this one. A must read article!
Thanks so much for the article post.Really thank you!
I am so grateful for your post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
A round of applause for your article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
You made some clear points there. I did a search on the subject and found most individuals will agree with your site.
Major thankies for the blog article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Im thankful for the article.Thanks Again.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You ave made my day! Thank you again
Why viewers still use to read news papers when in this technological globe everything is accessible on web?
Scribbler, give me a student as record-book!)))
Thank you ever so for you blog post. Really Great.
There as definately a great deal to know about this topic. I like all the points you have made.
Very interesting points you have observed , regards for putting up. It is seldom that liberty of any kind is lost all at once. by David Hume.
Loving the information on this web site , you have done outstanding job on the articles.
I simply could not go away your website prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the usual info a person provide for your visitors? Is gonna be again steadily to check out new posts.
I?аАТаЂаll right away take hold of your rss as I can at find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please allow me recognize so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
this loan type may be hardest hit through the recession, which makes it very hard to obtain via a traditional standard bank.
Simply a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding style and design.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post. Really Great.
Major thanks for the article post.Really thank you! Great.
Quality and also high-class. Shirt is a similar method revealed.
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most individuals will go along with with your website.
Really enjoyed this post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
It as really a cool and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Just Browsing While I was surfing yesterday I noticed a great article concerning
when i was when i was still a kid, i was already very interested in business and business investments that is why i took a business course**
slot machines for sale view of Three Gorges | Wonder Travel Blog
make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design.
Nice guidelines, many because of the writer. It is comprehensible in my opinion now, the usefulness and importance is overwhelming. Many thanks yet again and best of luck!
This blog is without a doubt entertaining additionally informative. I have picked many handy things out of this source. I ad love to return again soon. Thanks a lot!
You actually make it appear really easy along with your presentation however
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks
This blog was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something which helped me. Many thanks!
informatii interesante si utile postate pe blogul dumneavoastra. dar ca si o paranteza , ce parere aveti de inchirierea apartamente vacanta ?.
Merely wanna Merely wanna remark that you have a very nice site, I the design it really stands out.
LMFAO is a I really appreciate this post. I?ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again
You have mentioned very interesting points ! ps decent website. What a grand thing, to be loved What a grander thing still, to love by Victor Hugo.
Muchos Gracias for your blog.Much thanks again. Cool.
Im grateful for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this post plus the rest of the site is very good.
It is best to participate in a contest for top-of-the-line blogs on the web. I will recommend this website!
Thanks for the blog article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Thankyou for this howling post, I am glad I observed this internet site on yahoo.
There is obviously a lot to realize about this. I feel you made some good points in features also.
You are my aspiration , I possess few blogs and occasionally run out from to brand.
pretty beneficial gear, on the whole I imagine this is laudable of a bookmark, thanks
Many thanks for sharing this fine piece. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Some times its a pain in the ass to read what website owners wrote but this website is rattling user genial!.
Im thankful for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!
So happy to possess located this publish.. Terrific opinions you have got here.. I enjoy you showing your perspective.. of course, analysis is paying off.
I’аve learn a few excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot attempt you set to make this kind of wonderful informative website.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
There is obviously a lot to identify about this. I feel you made certain nice points in features also.
Really informative article post.Really thank you! Want more.
Im grateful for the blog article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Wow! In the end I got a weblog from where I be able
their payment approaches. With the introduction of this kind of