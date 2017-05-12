KW reveals awardees for outstanding Teacher, Nurse & Kabayan of the Year 2017

DUBAI – Kabayan Weekly is all set to celebrate its sixth anniversary, and for the annual celebration, it will once again hail exceptional overseas Filipinos in the UAE.
The first and leading Filipino newspaper annually recognizes OFWs under the three major categories: Teacher of the Year, Nurse of the Year, and Kabayan of the Year.
On Saturday, May 6, the publication revealed the respective awardees in the categories at Al Bustan Center & Residence in Al Nahda.
A panel of judges threw sets of random questions to the awardees, asking more about them and their advocacies in life and other achievements they achieved outside of work.
For this year, a total of seven educators were qualified under the Teacher of the Year category. Meanwhile, 12 Filipinos have made the cut under the Nurse of the Year and Kabayan of the Year categories.
The panel of judges was composed of Dr. Rommel Sergio, Chair and Associate Professor at Canadian University; Amy Miranda, Nursing Administrator at Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in Umm Al Quwain; Dr. Fatima Edna Joyce Santos, Head Department of Ophthalmology, International Medical Center in Ras Al Khaimah; Dr. Nino Decenorio, Vice President at Bath Spa University UAE; Vagelyn Federico, Director of Human Resources at Dusit Thani Dubai and Kabayan of the Year Awardee 2014; and POLO-Dubai’s Labor Attaché Felicitas Bay.
They have filtered the awardees and decided who will be the winner for each category which will be announced on Saturday, May 13, as the main event of the anniversary at Jood Palace.
To classify them if they really deserve the title, the judges critiqued them based on their service in their respective fields, character, professional development, and their participation in the Filipino community.
Included at the Teacher of the Year category are Haydee Luntayan, a Registered Behavioral Technician at Small Steps Learning Difficulties Center in Dubai; Marilou Baluyut, a Kindergarten Coordinator at United International Private School; Jeffrey Caracas, Prefect of Discipline and Math Teacher at Far Eastern Private School in Sharjah; Maribeth Fernandez, an English Teacher at Al Dhafra Private Schools in Abu Dhabi; Ericson Javillo, Assistant Professor at City University College of Ajman in Ajman and Home School Teacher; Veronica Nanales, an Educator at Far Eastern Private School; and Marivic Tagle, Junior and Senior High School Science Teacher at the United International Private School.
Meanwhile, the Nurse of the Year awardees are Kevin Anga, Assistant Operations Manager at Via Medical International Healthcare; Theresa Gay Dimacali-Calingo, Quality Executive Nurse at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi; Jaymee Ogena, Staff Nurse at Latifa Hospital Women and Children Hospital in Dubai; Joel Malabo, Head Nurse and Health and Safety Officer at Zabeel Palace Hospitality; Katrine Joyce Linsangan, Home Care Nurse at Cleveland Home Health Care (The Health Medical Services), Ma. Gidget Retig, freelance nurse who actively volunteers in medical missions; Giovanni Mutia, Nursing Supervisor at Universal Hospital in Abu Dhabi; Claire Sombero, In-Charge Nurse at the Dibba Hospital in Fujairah; Venus Monroy, Nurse Supervisor at the Multi Medical Solutions Group of Companies; Maria Janette Suralta, Emergency Team Leader at the Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in Umm Al Quwain; Divina Digap, Clinical Resource Nurse at the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi; and Jennifer Maralit, Charge Nurse at the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in the Capital.
Kabayan of the Year nominees, on the other hand, is composed of Miriam Paglinawan-Sergio, Founder and President of Filipino International Teachers Society; Ben Lebig, Credit Analyst at Chevron Alkhalij; Alexie Rieza, Senior Manager at The Nielsen Company; Francis Errol Medina, Head of Business Improvement at the Hilti Middle East FZE; Sugar Espadera, Choitram’s multi-awarded HR executive; Felicito Hernandez, Operations Manager at GAC Corporate Academy; Sharon Mendoza-Dreisbach, a breast cancer survivor who embarks on a journey to empower expats; Keith Walter Ayuso, an HR Officer at the Emaar Hospitality Group; Dante Herras, Finance Manager at Real FZE (Chalhoub Group); Rex Venard Bacarra, Head of Faculty Development at the American College of Dubai; Julie Legaspi, Senior Estimator for infrastructure at the Kier Dubai LLC; and Daisy Calabia, the Operations Manager of Rice Me Up.
Each of the awardee shared their unique story on how they cope up with working in their respective environment, and how they continue to achieve great things amidst of busy jobs, among others.
Kabayan Weekly’s Publisher Atallah Habib said in his speech that it is his hope, that by such an activity, Kabayan Weekly is able to pay a little tribute to those who left home, parents, children and friends just to work abroad.
“Perhaps to be distinguished is an option for some people and a choice for some others, however, I noticed when it comes to the Filipino expats this issue is inapplicable. Filipinos, by default, exhaust all efforts to be their best at whatever they do,” Habib said.
79zaSo Yes, you are right buddy, daily updating web site is genuinely needed in favor of Web optimization. Good argument keeps it up.
You are so cool! I do not think I’ve truly read through a single thing like that before. So wonderful to find someone with original thoughts on this issue. Seriously.. thank you for starting this up. This site is one thing that is required on the internet, someone with a bit of originality!
3oE10V Really appreciate you sharing this blog article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
wow, awesome blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
It?s hard to seek out knowledgeable individuals on this matter, but you sound like you know what you?re talking about! Thanks
Pretty! This has been an extremely wonderful post. Thank you for supplying these details.
This is a topic that as near to my heart Many thanks! Where are your contact details though?
that will be the finish of this article. Here you
When some one searches for his necessary thing, therefore he/she wishes to be available that in detail, so that thing is maintained over here.
You made some decent points there. I did a search on the topic and found most guys will consent with your website.
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme
upper! Come on over and consult with my website.
This is the type of information I ave long been in search of. Thanks for posting this information.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog article.Much thanks again.
interesting page I noticed a website today and found a really worthwhile point of view
Major thankies for the blog post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Really appreciate you sharing this article post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Very informative blog.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Some really quality content on this internet site , bookmarked.
You could definitely see your skills within the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart.
Inspiring story there. What happened after? Thanks!
Utterly composed articles, Really enjoyed reading through.
Thanks for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up and the rest of the site is also really good.
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, let alone the content!
Thanks for sharing this excellent piece. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
Wohh exactly what I was looking for, thank you for posting.
This is a good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very precise info Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!
Now I am ready to do my breakfast, afterward having my breakfast coming yet again to read other news.
You are my inspiration, I possess few web logs and rarely run out from brand . The soul that is within me no man can degrade. by Frederick Douglas.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog article.Really thank you! Fantastic.