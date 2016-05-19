KW marks 5th year; hails exceptional Pinoys

DUBAI – Kabayan Weekly, once again, gathered and recognized outstanding Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates as it entered another year of public service and devotion to the Filipino community for its fifth year anniversary last Thursday, May 12.

Men and women, all elegantly clad in their best evening dresses, suits, and barongs, arrived at The Address hotel in Dubai Marina to share the night with the Kabayan Weekly team, as well as to witness who among the nominees will be hailed as Kabayan of the Year, Kabayan Nurse of the Year, and Kabayan Teacher of the Year.

In her opening remarks, KW’s Operations Manager Nemia Macabugao-Puyot acknowledged the role of each member of the KW family in maintaining the newspaper’s credibility, as well as making sure that all Filipinos here in the UAE gets their free copy.

According to Puyot, KW always tries to go the extra mile as each member of the team is “committed to give you nothing but the best [and] because we are doing this for the Filipinos.”

“ . . . Every week, a team of men and women work together to create a masterpiece for the kabayans . . . The Filipinos are what we are here for,” she said.

For his part, KW publisher Atallah Habib noted how Kabayan Weekly serves as bridge that connects Filipinos back home to where their loved ones are.

“Kabayan Weekly is a companion not only in communication and information, but also in advocacy and service for the Filipino.

“We can connect you with home through news, entertainment, features, opinion, lifestyle, and sports. You will breathe the Philippines’ air in Kabayan Weekly,” Habib said, as he expressed his gratitude to the public for their continued support to KW.

As the guest speaker, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Constancio Vingno Jr. congratulated Kabayan Weekly for another year of being an “instrumental medium” for Filipinos in getting updated and significant stories from back home.

“More importantly, Kabayan Weekly has only chronicled both the challenges and accomplishments of Filipino expatriates. By doing so, [it] has served as a guide and provided lessons for kababayans across the emirates,” Vingno said.

Aside from Vingno, the event was also graced with the presence of Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes and his wife Yasmin, as well as Deputy Consul General Giovanni Palec, and ABS-CBN’s Entrepinoy guru Dr. Carl Balita who also launched his book entitled “Entrepreneur in 12 Days.”

To provide entertainment while everybody enjoys a sumptuous dinner, KW’s Kanta mo, Upload ko finalists Leo Mañalac, Niquita Develos and Roy Corbes belted out song pieces. Develos also sang a duet with Balita, while Cortes sang his version of Somewhere Down the Road, eliciting cheers from the audience.

Awards

By the end of the evening, hailed as Kabayan of the Year was Desiree Vlekken, founder of 4get-me-not.

“I am very thankful to the committee of the judges that have selected 4get-me-not as the winner for Kabayan of the Year 2016,” Vlekken said.

The non-profit organization has dedicated itself to spreading awareness on Alzheimer’s disease.

“This would mean a lot to the advocacy and to spreading a lot of awareness about what we do,” the founder said.

According to Vlekken, 4get-me-not is preparing for World Alzheimer’s Day which is in September this year.

“It is on September 21, but we will celebrate it on September 30 at Wafi Mall,” the Kabayan of the Year winner said, noting that the cash prize she received is a big help in realizing this event.

Every year, Vlekken organizes activities at major malls in Dubai to promote and raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease.

The awardee further said that she is very excited to plan more activities after being recognized by KW.

Maria Victoria Domingo, who is based in Abu Dhabi, was, meanwhile, awarded as this year’s Kabayan Nurse of the Year.

“I feel so blessed . . . I am so thankful, especially to the Kabayan Weekly team. I will do my best para makatulong sa mga kabayan natin dito sa buong UAE,” she said.

Domingo shared that she would like to encourage her fellow Filipino nurses to be proactive too through community services which she has been doing.

Aside from doing her things as a nurse, and doing community service as a Filipino, she stressed that it is also important to prioritize family for moral support.

Meanwhile, the very first Kabayan Teacher of the Year awardee was Far Eastern Private School teacher Jove Mogul.

“I am very happy not because of the award, but the opportunity that [was] given to us,” said Mogul.

He said he was hesitant to join the competition at first because he has only little work experiences as compared to other nominees.

But the lesson and impact he made to his students “pushed me to go with this fight.”

The winners received, AED 5,000 cash and were each given a plaque of recognition.

“Have the faith. Do the right job, do it with compassion, do it with love so that your patients will be happy,” Domingo said as she expressed her hope that other Filipino nurses will follow and be recognized for their works.

“Always remember to be proud to be a Filipino. Filipinos can do anything that they want and they can as long as they put their heart and their soul into it,” Vlekken, for her part, said. With reports from Jamie Marie Elona, Ryan Thomas Namia