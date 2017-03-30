KW makes it back-to-back win at FVS 2

DUBAI – The members of the mighty Kabayan Weekly team have made it back-to-back win, scoring a one-point victory in the second set over Express Money at the Filipina Volleyball Shuffle (FVS) 2017 Season 2 at Strokes Gym in Rashidiya, Dubai last weekend.

The torturous weather in the Emirate wasn’t a hindrance for the team as they consistently thumped their five competitors in the shuffle game and finish as the winner of the one-day league for the second time around.

They lambasted their final contender and ended the game at 30-29.

Before the game began, the organizers grouped the participants accordingly. A total of 12 teams, composed of 6 members, have joined in the competition.

In the jam-packed venue, Kabayan Weekly’s team captain Lhai Fullo made sure to sweep their respective matches in their bracket.

The players were composed of Filipino ladies working and residing across the country. The league was presented by the Filipino Sports Club (FSC).

According to Wendy Galela, one of the founders of the volleyball shuffle, the league aims to promote the sport in the UAE as well as to highlight the health benefits of the game.

“This season is very exciting because we hailed Kabayan Weekly as the winner again,

“And aside from that, it was a really big blessing na nakapag-accomplish kami ulit ng ganitong liga for the second time,” she said.

For his part, co-founder Mary Grace Ramos said that it was challenging for their part to execute the event due to the bad weather.

Express Money claimed the second spot, while the Smart Art Dental Clinic came in third.

The Most Valuable Player award went to Fullo, while the Best Attacker went to Ronnery dela Cruz, both from Kabayan Weekly team. April Linor Jose of Express Money was hailed as the Best Setter.

Other founders of the league were composed of Mary Grace Ramos, Hawei Lumberio, Sunrisa Oscamad, and Nathalie Quilala.

Kabayan Weekly team received AED 600 in cash and multiple vouchers.

Their next league will be on May 5 on a venue that has yet to be decided, and will be presented by FSC again.

The organizers would like to give special thanks to this season’s sponsors: Kabayan Weekly; Only Fresh Event Management; Thread N Needles – Abu Dhabi; Shabu Shabu Restaurant; Physical Health and Healing; Skywalker UAE; PEBA; Luluat Beirut Salon; Indulgence Salon; MS General Services; Bin Hamoodah Auto; Dynamic Sports; Frederico Mahora–FM; UAE Exchange; and Tagpuan Restaurant.

The league would not have been a success without the help of its technical support and designers: Mimi Demdam Sapalaran; Charmiee Kler; Pinkay Quijano; and Belle Briones, as well as for the invaluable support given by official photographers: Joey Chan; and Zumba Dj Penana.