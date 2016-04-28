KW launches ‘Barkada Treat’ for readers, followers

Ahead of its fifth year anniversary, Kabayan Weekly has started giving away barkada treats worth AED 500 to lucky Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates.

Last weekend, four groups of friends were treated by the publication to dinner at the Lamesa Restaurant in Asiana Hotel.

Kabayan Weekly launched its “Barkada Treat” last month and has raffled four winners so far. With Barkada Treat, whoever likes and shares Kabayan Weekly Facebook page will get a chance to win a dinner treat.

Last four weeks’ winners were Mayren Crisostomo, Cha Cha Guerra, Theresa Tangria, and Dianne Maninang.

Crisostomo, the first winner of the contest and also the 27,000th liker of KW Facebook page, was cheerful for the treat from the leading newspaper in the UAE.

“Masaya sa feeling syempre kasi barkada treat di ba? At Asiana Hotel pa. So, first time kong kumain dito. It’s a good chance na rin. Magandang experience,” said Crisostomo, who brought her aunt with her to the dinner.

“Actually, pinu-push ko talaga siya para ma-experience ito at sa dami niyang barkada ako ang dinala niya dito. Ako kasi ang pinaka-espesyal,” Elliot Lamina, Crisostomo’s aunt, said while chuckling.

Guerra, on the other hand, brought her husband and two other friends with her at the restaurant.

“We feel blessed and privileged kasi kami yung napili,” she said.

Tangria, meanwhile, brought her four cousins to the dinner.

“Isanama ko dito lahat ng cousins ko [na] . . . mga flatmates ko [rin]. Masaya ako kasi isa ako sa mga napili ng Kabayan Weekly, kaya more power sa inyo and thank you,” she added.

Her friends shared same reactions as her. They were glad that they were given an opportunity to eat outside and chill for a moment.

For her part, Maninang said that she was excited the moment Kabayan Weekly mentioned her name as winner over its Facebook page. She brought her two friends with her, both high school acquaintances.

“Yung isang kasama ko ngayon is kararating lang niya ng Dubai. Matagal ko na siyang hindi nakikita, mahigit eight years na,” she said.

Kabayan Weekly is giving more opportunities to all its avid readers and subscribers to win more prizes.

Visit and like facebook.com/kabayanweekly to join and get a chance to win exciting prizes.