KW, KOR hold medical mission for distressed Filipinos

DUBAI – For the second time around, Kabayan Weekly and the Knights of Rizal (KOR)–Emarat Dubai conducted an outreach program, this time offering free medical services, for the distressed Filipinos at the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO)-Dubai premises.

Volunteers from the League of Filipino Healthcare Professionals and ACCI coordinated with Kabayan Weekly and the KOR-Dubai on Friday, August 11.

Medicines and goodies were given away to the 135 housed Filipinas, who are waiting to be repatriated.

The medical practitioners made a series of medical tests such as measuring of blood pressure, monitoring their blood sugar levels, among other services.

KOR-Dubai’s Chapter Commander Louie James Bendanillo said that they are glad to serve the housed distressed Filipinas and mentioned that they are more motivated to reach out to more Filipinas.

He said that the non-partisan group is very active in participating with this kind of event.

“Masarap sa pakiramdam na marami kang natutulungan,” he added.

For his part, Atallah Habib, Kabayan Weekly’s publisher and chapter charter member, said that the beneficiaries deserved all their efforts.

The first outreach program by the two organizations was on April 1 at the POLO-Dubai and Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi.