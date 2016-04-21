KW gives students glimpse of challenging world of journalism

Kabayan Weekly on Monday, April 18, once again gathered Filipino students and teachers for its annual journalism workshop in its goal to give the youth a glimpse of the exciting and challenging world of media.
Now on its fifth year, nearly 200 students from six Filipino schools trooped to the Asiana Hotel in Dubai to share with Kabayan Weekly a productive day of fun and learning, particularly on tips on how to write — in a professional manner — general news stories, feature articles, as well as come up with editorial and editorial cartoon, among others.
Schools that participated this year’s workshop were The Philippine School (TPS) in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, United International Private School (UIPS), Far Eastern Private School (FEPS) main campus and annex, and New Filipino Private School (NFPS).
Facilitated by Kabayan Weekly’s very own editorial team, students were split into groups, and simultaneous workshops were held for 10 categories, namely: News Writing, Feature Writing, Sports Writing, Editorial Writing and Cartooning, Photojournalism, Newspaper Layouting, Poster-Making for Elementary and Secondary students, and Technology Journalism.
In his opening remarks, Kabayan Weekly publisher Atallah Habib said that aside from giving students the opportunity to have fun with fellow students from other schools and practice team work, Kabayan Weekly also aims to help students explore career options in the media industry.
“We aim through this competition, to make you explore a wide variety of future career opportunities working for advertising agencies, corporate communications divisions, magazines, news agencies, newspapers, publishing companies, and radio/television stations.
“With that aim in mind, we have at the end of the day a message that we want you to be certain of. That is to have you students put your skills and talents to use through teamwork and team efforts. A single hand cannot and will not clap on its own, and likewise, you cannot progress in life at large without being a team member and a team player,” Habib said.
For his part, Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes talked about the importance of responsible journalism, and sharing of information in general, in shaping the future.
“Why? Because whatever you will write, be it on paper, be it on status update or be it on Twitter, [it] will affect and will make people read and affect their decisions. And once they make their decision, you are responsible for giving them that option, you have the moral obligation.
“Make sure that whatever you will write, mapaninindigan ninyo in the long run. And that’s how important Journalism is,” Cortes said.
After attending their respective workshops, students were made to submit their finished works, and their outputs were judged by their facilitators.By the end of the event, declared as winners — who received trophies, medals and vouchers from Chicking, Chowking, Reference Point Music and Dance Training Center, and Crocs — for each category were the following:
Editorial Writing
1st – Verona Margelle Glorioso – UIPS
2nd – Desiree Banares – NFPS
3rd – Millanie Matinong – NFPS
Editorial Cartooning
1st – Miguel Paz – TPS, AUH
2nd – Wendy David – FEPS, Main
3rd – Francess Ann Bautista – FEPS, Annex
Feature Writing
1st – John Vincent Malvar – UIPS
2nd – Jefferson Torres – NFPS
3rd – Aleija Rio Reintegrado – UIPS
News Writing
1st – Alyssa Villante – NFPS
2nd – Trisha Joy Talamayan – FEPS, Main
3rd – Cher Andre Chan – NFPS
Photo Journalism
1st – Kyla Lingao – FEPS, Annex
2nd – Mark Kingsley Simeon – TPS, DXB
3rd – Jeramie Christian Sumaoang – TPS, AUH
Sports Writing
1st – Frances Aleah Mercado – TPS, DXB
2nd – Bianca Louise Badando – FEPS, Annex
3rd – Owen Ross Estioco – NFPS
Tech Journalism
1st – Paul Francis Dela Cruz – FEPS, Main
2nd – Ritzl Mei Ireno – FEPS, Main
3rd – Alanah Barba – NFPS
Poster Making (Elementary)
1st – Jamiah Faith Adriano – UIPS
2nd – Crisantha Leonelle Samonteza – NFPS
3rd – Erlo Atilano – NFPS
Poster Making (Secondary)
1st – Jairus Ziv Adriano – UIPS
2nd – Danish Danielle Palma – NFPS
3rd – Eron De Leon – FEPS, Main
Newspaper Layouting
1st – FEPS, Annex
2nd – TPS, AUH
3rd – TPS, DBX
Other sponsors of this year’s workshop were Big Step F&B LLC, Sky Freight door-to-door Cargo Delivery, Platinum Karaoke, Style and Smile Ladies Salon, Clique Events Co., Poboxpinoyonlinebox.com, and Wow 107 FM.
