KW gives students glimpse of challenging world of journalism

Kabayan Weekly on Monday, April 18, once again gathered Filipino students and teachers for its annual journalism workshop in its goal to give the youth a glimpse of the exciting and challenging world of media.

Now on its fifth year, nearly 200 students from six Filipino schools trooped to the Asiana Hotel in Dubai to share with Kabayan Weekly a productive day of fun and learning, particularly on tips on how to write — in a professional manner — general news stories, feature articles, as well as come up with editorial and editorial cartoon, among others. Now on its fifth year, nearly 200 students from six Filipino schools trooped to the Asiana Hotel in Dubai to share with Kabayan Weekly a productive day of fun and learning, particularly on tips on how to write — in a professional manner — general news stories, feature articles, as well as come up with editorial and editorial cartoon, among others.

Schools that participated this year’s workshop were The Philippine School (TPS) in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, United International Private School (UIPS), Far Eastern Private School (FEPS) main campus and annex, and New Filipino Private School (NFPS).

Facilitated by Kabayan Weekly’s very own editorial team, students were split into groups, and simultaneous workshops were held for 10 categories, namely: News Writing, Feature Writing, Sports Writing, Editorial Writing and Cartooning, Photojournalism, Newspaper Layouting, Poster-Making for Elementary and Secondary students, and Technology Journalism.

In his opening remarks, Kabayan Weekly publisher Atallah Habib said that aside from giving students the opportunity to have fun with fellow students from other schools and practice team work, Kabayan Weekly also aims to help students explore career options in the media industry.

“We aim through this competition, to make you explore a wide variety of future career opportunities working for advertising agencies, corporate communications divisions, magazines, news agencies, newspapers, publishing companies, and radio/television stations.

“With that aim in mind, we have at the end of the day a message that we want you to be certain of. That is to have you students put your skills and talents to use through teamwork and team efforts. A single hand cannot and will not clap on its own, and likewise, you cannot progress in life at large without being a team member and a team player,” Habib said.

For his part, Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes talked about the importance of responsible journalism, and sharing of information in general, in shaping the future.

“Why? Because whatever you will write, be it on paper, be it on status update or be it on Twitter, [it] will affect and will make people read and affect their decisions. And once they make their decision, you are responsible for giving them that option, you have the moral obligation.

“Make sure that whatever you will write, mapaninindigan ninyo in the long run. And that’s how important Journalism is,” Cortes said.

After attending their respective workshops, students were made to submit their finished works, and their outputs were judged by their facilitators.By the end of the event, declared as winners — who received trophies, medals and vouchers from Chicking, Chowking, Reference Point Music and Dance Training Center, and Crocs — for each category were the following:

Editorial Writing

1st – Verona Margelle Glorioso – UIPS

2nd – Desiree Banares – NFPS

3rd – Millanie Matinong – NFPS

Editorial Cartooning

1st – Miguel Paz – TPS, AUH

2nd – Wendy David – FEPS, Main

3rd – Francess Ann Bautista – FEPS, Annex

Feature Writing

1st – John Vincent Malvar – UIPS

2nd – Jefferson Torres – NFPS

3rd – Aleija Rio Reintegrado – UIPS

News Writing

1st – Alyssa Villante – NFPS

2nd – Trisha Joy Talamayan – FEPS, Main

3rd – Cher Andre Chan – NFPS

Photo Journalism

1st – Kyla Lingao – FEPS, Annex

2nd – Mark Kingsley Simeon – TPS, DXB

3rd – Jeramie Christian Sumaoang – TPS, AUH

Sports Writing

1st – Frances Aleah Mercado – TPS, DXB

2nd – Bianca Louise Badando – FEPS, Annex

3rd – Owen Ross Estioco – NFPS

Tech Journalism

1st – Paul Francis Dela Cruz – FEPS, Main

2nd – Ritzl Mei Ireno – FEPS, Main

3rd – Alanah Barba – NFPS

Poster Making (Elementary)

1st – Jamiah Faith Adriano – UIPS

2nd – Crisantha Leonelle Samonteza – NFPS

3rd – Erlo Atilano – NFPS

Poster Making (Secondary)

1st – Jairus Ziv Adriano – UIPS

2nd – Danish Danielle Palma – NFPS

3rd – Eron De Leon – FEPS, Main

Newspaper Layouting

1st – FEPS, Annex

2nd – TPS, AUH

3rd – TPS, DBX

Other sponsors of this year’s workshop were Big Step F&B LLC, Sky Freight door-to-door Cargo Delivery, Platinum Karaoke, Style and Smile Ladies Salon, Clique Events Co., Poboxpinoyonlinebox.com, and Wow 107 FM.