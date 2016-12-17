KW awardee to receive fresh award from Duterte

‘Believing and achieving – I earned things the hard way’

Because of his excellent performance in his profession and in exemplifying the talent and industry of the Filipino, a Dubai-based educator is among the awardees of the 2016 Presidential Awards for Filipino Individuals and Organizations Overseas (PAFIOO) this December 19 at the Malacanan Palace in Manila.

Rommel Sergio, 42, is one of the Kabayan Weekly awardees in 2015. He is set to receive the Pamana ng Pilipino award for bringing honor and recognition to the Philippines through excellence and distinction in the pursuit of his profession.

“I always want to be remembered as a global educator [who] promotes work ethics, hard work, commitment, competencies, and dedication that are valuable traits to be a standout.

“Ethics and becoming socially responsible in the pursuit of academic achievement are dominant characteristics that are essential in a teaching role,” he said.

He added that with a passion for education, he has a strong focus on teaching values and virtues “apart from the expected theoretical knowledge; nothing is impossible in creating a just and sound workplace.”

Currently working as an educator in Canadian University-Dubai. Sergio has published scholarly works in the field of human resource management and organizational technology. He also bagged different international awards in his field of work.

More than 20 years ago, former President Corazon Aquino issued Proclamation No. 276 declaring December as “Month of Overseas Filipinos” as a tribute to overseas Filipinos to encourage their participation in the development activities in the Philippines.

He is the only Filipino in the UAE to receive the award.

“It is an honor to receive this kind of award, most especially coming from our President,” he said.

Since its inception, the presidential awards have already been received by 437 Filipino individuals and organization overseas from 49 countries and territories.

Recently, he also received the Outstanding Global Research Leader award in which the organizers named him as “a leader with an unparalleled ingenuity and altruism.”

“Research is now integrated in teaching and services. It is difficult to teach without the component of research because it is the sole basis of current trends in business and management,” Sergio said.

The educator added that having been raised in an impoverished family of educators, he believes that knowledge through education is an essential aspect to reach one’s goal.

“I want to be remembered as an educator who has not just instilled skills but also inculcated virtues of integrity among students, young and old alike.

“By transcending research into the core of teaching competencies as part of social responsibility, I hope to create a more ethical workforce of leaders,” Sergio said.

In 2013, he was also the first and only Filipino Program Chair/Academic Administrator in the UAE, and the first recipient of the Outstanding Faculty in Research Award at the Canadian University Dubai in 2013.