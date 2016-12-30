Korooti membership card for OFW

Through the generous heart of the company’s CEO, Mr. Tariq Farekh, Korooti Card Philippines will be having an appreciation event and the 1st grand raffle draw to win a brand new card on December 20, 21 and 22, 2016, at NAIA Terminal 3.

This event is to reward OFWs, “As a spirit of sharing and giving this season is an excellent opportunity for us to show our support to OFWs and reward them for their hard work and dedication to provide for their family back home,” Mr. Tariq said.

Korooti Philippines will be giving away 1.3 Million pesos of Korooti Cards to arriving passengers from Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This project is in cooperation with Manila International Airport Authority and Department of Tourism.

Korooti on its global expansion program aims to help OFWs and Filipinos to save on their purchases and to prepare for their future, Get extra income, get rewarded on monthly raffle and help to find job by uploading their CVs on the website.

As the raffle is about to start, the Korooti Team in the Philippines wishes to say “Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year”to all returning OFWs to the country.