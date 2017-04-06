Korooti brings happiness to distressed OFWs at Polo-Dubai

DUBAI – Korooti, a firm that offers discount cards to OFWs in the Middle East, has recently tied up with other companies in the UAE to help distressed OFWs housed at the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (Polo) in Dubai.
They brought Jollibee, the Medical City, Pinoy Online Box, Event Enthusiast to cheer up the women who will be repatriated from the country.
Over 60 women availed of the medical mission conducted by the Medical City. They also enjoyed different games such as Pinoy Henyo and Stop Dance. The highlight of the charitable event was when the women danced with Jollibee.
“Korooti has been helping OFWs for the past years. So far, with our programs, we have had helped thousands of Filipinos across the country.
“We want to give back to them [Filipinos] because they are a big help to the Middle Eastern countries,” Tariq Farekh, CEO of Korooti, said.
Since Filipinos are everywhere, according to him, his firms also want to acknowledge the efforts of the Filipinos.
“We’ll keep on supporting. We know that there are less fortunate Filipinos, so we will keep on helping,” he said.
Farekh also hand over a plane ticket to the POLO Dubai.
Marlene Zingalaoa, director of Korooti International, meanwhile, said that she was grateful that the sponsors are willing to give back, reach out, and lend a helping hand to the distressed OFWs.
“It’s nice to see those women smiling even for a short period of time,” she added.
Dr. Rebecca Desiderio, CEO of the Medical City; Franie Maquinay, CEO of Pinoy Online Box; Daisy Quinones, assistant marketing in charge of Jollibee; Pablo Santos, managing partner at Event Enthusiast; and Kabayan Weekly’s Atallah Habib graced the one-day event.
You’re so cool! I do not think I’ve read anything like that before. So good to discover another person with some genuine thoughts on this subject matter. Seriously.. thank you for starting this up. This website is one thing that is required on the internet, someone with a little originality!
zeSxSD This was to protect them from ghosts and demons. Peace,
Really enjoyed this blog post. Really Great.
Very neat blog.Really looking forward to read more.
You ave got an incredibly great layout for your blog i want it to use on my web-site as well
Really enjoyed this blog.Really thank you! Really Great.
You can certainly see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.
Im grateful for the blog post. Keep writing.
Muchos Gracias for your article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Appreciate you sharing, great post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
P.S. аА аАТаА аЂааА бТТаАабТТ, аА аБТаАааАТаАабТТаА аЂааАабТТаА аБТ, аАааБТ аА аАТаА аЂааАааАТ аА аБТаАааАТаА аБТаА аБТаА аБТаА аЂааАааАТаА аАТ аА аБТ аАааАТаА аАТаА аЂааАааАТаАааАТаАабТТаА аЂааА аАТ
I really enjoy the post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
The hit musical Fela to be staged in Lagos
This excellent website really has all the information and facts I wanted about this subject and didn at know who to ask.
Outstanding post, I conceive people should learn a lot from this weblog its real user genial. So much wonderful information on here :D.
Appreciate you sharing, great post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Really appreciate you sharing this article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Say, you got a nice article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Very informative blog post. Really Great.
My brother suggested I might like this website. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Touche. Solid arguments. Keep up the good spirit.
Keep up the wonderful piece of work, I read few blog posts on this website and I conceive that your website is real interesting and has got sets of great information.
pretty helpful stuff, overall I feel this is well worth a bookmark, thanks
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content!
The acetone and consultation need in each history and may be painless but however recently clinical.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
You ought to experience a contest personally of the finest blogs on-line. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТm going to suggest this page!
My brother recommended I might like this website. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
There is clearly a lot to know about this. I assume you made various good points in features also.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post.Thanks Again. Great.
Longchamp Pas Cher Why users still use to read news papers when in this technological world all is presented on net?
There is noticeably a lot to realize about this. I feel you made certain good points in features also.
Wow, great blog.Much thanks again. Want more.
This definitely answered my problem, thank you! jordans cheap
I want foregathering useful information, this post has got me even more info!
well happy to share my knowledge here with mates.
Utterly written subject matter, appreciate it for selective information.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post. Keep writing.
Say, you got a nice blog article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!
This site was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something that helped me. Thanks!
Thanks so much for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
that hаА аЂаve you feeling the most c?mfаА аБТrtable an?
provide credit and sources back to your site? My website is in the very same niche as
I relish, result in I found exactly what I used to be having a look for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.