Korooti brings happiness to distressed OFWs at Polo-Dubai

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Ryan Thomas Namia
Local NewsNEWS
5K
0
sample-ad

LOCAL - KOROOTIDUBAI – Korooti, a firm that offers discount cards to OFWs in the Middle East, has recently tied up with other companies in the UAE to help distressed OFWs housed at the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (Polo) in Dubai.

They brought Jollibee, the Medical City, Pinoy Online Box, Event Enthusiast to cheer up the women who will be repatriated from the country.

Over 60 women availed of the medical mission conducted by the Medical City. They also enjoyed different games such as Pinoy Henyo and Stop Dance. The highlight of the charitable event was when the women danced with Jollibee.

“Korooti has been helping OFWs for the past years. So far, with our programs, we have had helped thousands of Filipinos across the country.

“We want to give back to them [Filipinos] because they are a big help to the Middle Eastern countries,” Tariq Farekh, CEO of Korooti, said.

Since Filipinos are everywhere, according to him, his firms also want to acknowledge the efforts of the Filipinos.

“We’ll keep on supporting. We know that there are less fortunate Filipinos, so we will keep on helping,” he said.

Farekh also hand over a plane ticket to the POLO Dubai.

Marlene Zingalaoa, director of Korooti International, meanwhile, said that she was grateful that the sponsors are willing to give back, reach out, and lend a helping hand to the distressed OFWs.

“It’s nice to see those women smiling even for a short period of time,” she added.

Dr. Rebecca Desiderio, CEO of the Medical City; Franie Maquinay, CEO of Pinoy Online Box; Daisy Quinones, assistant marketing in charge of Jollibee; Pablo Santos, managing partner at Event Enthusiast; and Kabayan Weekly’s Atallah Habib graced the one-day event.

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  1. Trisha Mekonis
    Reply

    You’re so cool! I do not think I’ve read anything like that before. So good to discover another person with some genuine thoughts on this subject matter. Seriously.. thank you for starting this up. This website is one thing that is required on the internet, someone with a little originality!

  7. pc games for windows xp
    Reply

    You can certainly see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  11. پنجره
    Reply

    P.S. аА аАТаА аЂааА бТТаАабТТ, аА аБТаАааАТаАабТТаА аЂааАабТТаА аБТ, аАааБТ аА аАТаА аЂааАааАТ аА аБТаАааАТаА аБТаА аБТаА аБТаА аЂааАааАТаА аАТаА аБТ аАааАТаА аАТаА аЂааАааАТаАааАТаАабТТаА аЂааА аАТ

  15. sexcamly
    Reply

    Outstanding post, I conceive people should learn a lot from this weblog its real user genial. So much wonderful information on here :D.

  18. دانلود
    Reply

    My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  23. http://revitoll.us/
    Reply

    Keep up the wonderful piece of work, I read few blog posts on this website and I conceive that your website is real interesting and has got sets of great information.

  28. bullrecommend.com
    Reply

    You ought to experience a contest personally of the finest blogs on-line. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТm going to suggest this page!

  29. Influencer
    Reply

    My brother recommended I might like this website. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  41. Google
    Reply

    This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

  46. CBD Gummy
    Reply

    I relish, result in I found exactly what I used to be having a look for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.