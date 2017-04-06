Korooti brings happiness to distressed OFWs at Polo-Dubai

DUBAI – Korooti, a firm that offers discount cards to OFWs in the Middle East, has recently tied up with other companies in the UAE to help distressed OFWs housed at the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (Polo) in Dubai.

They brought Jollibee, the Medical City, Pinoy Online Box, Event Enthusiast to cheer up the women who will be repatriated from the country.

Over 60 women availed of the medical mission conducted by the Medical City. They also enjoyed different games such as Pinoy Henyo and Stop Dance. The highlight of the charitable event was when the women danced with Jollibee.

“Korooti has been helping OFWs for the past years. So far, with our programs, we have had helped thousands of Filipinos across the country.

“We want to give back to them [Filipinos] because they are a big help to the Middle Eastern countries,” Tariq Farekh, CEO of Korooti, said.

Since Filipinos are everywhere, according to him, his firms also want to acknowledge the efforts of the Filipinos.

“We’ll keep on supporting. We know that there are less fortunate Filipinos, so we will keep on helping,” he said.

Farekh also hand over a plane ticket to the POLO Dubai.

Marlene Zingalaoa, director of Korooti International, meanwhile, said that she was grateful that the sponsors are willing to give back, reach out, and lend a helping hand to the distressed OFWs.

“It’s nice to see those women smiling even for a short period of time,” she added.

Dr. Rebecca Desiderio, CEO of the Medical City; Franie Maquinay, CEO of Pinoy Online Box; Daisy Quinones, assistant marketing in charge of Jollibee; Pablo Santos, managing partner at Event Enthusiast; and Kabayan Weekly’s Atallah Habib graced the one-day event.