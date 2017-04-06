KOR-UAE, KW’s outreach program benefit distressed OFWs in UAE

DUBAI – If you think that knights are only the stuff of legends in medieval Europe, think again as modern day knights brightened the day for at least 127 distressed overseas Filipino workers housed in the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Dubai and the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi last Saturday, April 1.

The Emarat chapter of the Knights of Rizal (KOR), an international men’s organization dedicated to spreading and living the teachings of the Philippines’ national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal, reached out to the distressed OFWs through simple but meaningful programs to lessen their burdens even for just a day.

The outreach program was conducted by the KOR in partnership with Kabayan Weekly and businesses in both the Capital and Dubai for the benefit of the OFWs forced to live in the POLO and Philippine Embassy as they await for repatriation back home to the Philippines.

In the Capital, 60 OFWs were delighted when the KOR together with OFW Global Movement for Empowerment (OFWGME) and volunteer groups and individuals visited them at the POLO-Abu Dhabi to distribute relief goods as well as spread happiness.

“Marami pong pamamaraan to achieve the state of being happy. When you reach to that point, kelangan na ang mindset ninyo ay parang bata – living the moment,” Philippine Ambassador Constancio R. Vigno Jr. said in his opening remarks to welcome the delegation.

The day continued with games and on-the-spot contests with prizes at stake. About 20 bags (travelling bags and ladies bags) were drawn for the OFWs and each one received packs of personal hygiene products from Lulu Hypermarkets. Several other items were drawn for lucky winners.

Bags containing relief goods for ladies were handed over to the Embassy from select groups in Abu Dhabi and gift vouchers from Luzan Express Cargo. Snacks were served after the program.

Meanwhile, in Dubai, some AED 15,000 worth of goods were given away to the 67 distressed OFWs which were provided by the generous sponsors and advertisers of Kabayan Weekly.

Some of these distressed OFWs were runaways, and some of them were deprived by their previous employers and now seeking help from the Consulate.

The outreach program, which started from 8 am and finished at 2 pm in both venues, offered entertainment, game shows for the housed Filipinas.

The distressed OFWs, and the sponsors, enjoyed Pinoy Henyo, Stop Dance, Newspaper Dance, Message Relay, Charades, and ‘Kabayan Got Talent’ where participants showed-off their talents in front of the crowd.

The participants of each game enjoyed themselves as they got to forget their problems for the meantime and be delighted by each other’s company and talents.

The winners of the game segment were rewarded. Some of them received gift packs, human-sized teddy bears, preserved roses that could last up to five years, among other prizes.

Kabayan Weekly’s Orlando Gayeta serenaded the women with his rendition of Orient Pearl’s “Pagsubok”. Majority of the women became teary-eyed during the singing of the number. They were moved by the deep meaning of the song, which says that never give up, it’s just a trial and anyone can overcome all of it.

The event was also conducted to celebrate the birthday of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, which was on Tuesday, March 28. April birthday celebrants were called in front to slice a cake for the President.

Blankets, souvenirs and memorabilia, flowers, bed sheets, a sumptuous lunch were also given to the OFWs.

The sponsors motivated the women to strive more and told them that this period is not the end, and they can still restart to build their dreams when they get back to the Philippines.

“When the Knights of Rizal came up with this out-reach program, we felt obliged to be part of it. In fact, since Kabayan Weekly is the voice of the Filipino community in UAE, we felt it is our duty to call on all businesses to act on this initiative and activate their (CSR) programs,” Atallah Habib, publisher of Kabayan Weekly and KOR member said after the event.

“We are very happy that despite the short notice of basically four days, we were able to gather a lot of gifts, and witness a successful program. On my part I would like to commend the order of Knights of Rizal, Abu Dhabi and Dubai Chapters, Sir Antonio Morales and Sir Louie James Bendanillo, chapters commanders, respectively, as well as Sir Dr. Zane Thirlwall, Grand KOR Commander of MEANA for the outstanding program. The joy and the fun we’ve witnessed is just awesome, thanks to our donors and sponsors who were so generous with their gifts. We surely look forward to repeat this program quarterly or semi quarterly,” he added.

To celebrate the first outreach program of KOR, Philippine Supermarket, LuLu Hypermarket – Stadium, Al Duri Hypermarket, Fiesta Pinoy, Bab Al Yamen Mandi, Tibah Restaurant, Chicking, Max’s Restaurant, Caesar’s Restaurant and Confectionary, Safia Perfumes, Zulfair Travel, Luzan Bakery, Luzan Xpress Cargo, Korooti, Cabarles Flowers, Instant Cash and LuLu Exchange passionately helped them on a very short notice.

“It’s always a pleasure to give back to the community, most especially to the distressed OFWs,” Saleh Abu Bakr, the owner of Bab Al Yamen Mandi, said.

For his part, Madhu Boduval, general manager of LuLu Hypermarket – Stadium, said that they were elated to help those women in need of assistance. “Our outlet is very much open to give back to the community. We also want to thank Kabayan Weekly for this very charitable work,” he added.

“It’s very comforting to see these people happy. We were elated to see those ladies playing at the parlor games and I hope there will be more outreach programs so that we can more extend our services,” Zulfi Akdar of Zulfair Travel said.

Meanwhile, June Cabarles, owner of Cabarles Flowers, hoped to partner with Kabayan Weekly for more outreach programs in the future. “Dapat ituloy tuloy niyo lang yun kasi makakabigay ng relief sa distressed na mga kababayan natin so kaya ako support dyan,” he added.

“Malaki ang naging impact natin sa mga Kababayan nating distressed at nakapagbigay din tayo ng pag-asa sa kanila. Nakapagpagaan din tayo ng kanilang dinadala,” Rogel de Luna of Instant Cash Global Money Transfer said.

Dilip Kumar, CEO of Safia Perfumes, said that he was thankful to Kabayan Weekly for giving him an opportunity to be part of a noble event. “It was really enjoyable. My personal thanks to everyone who was involved in this event as a volunteer, donor or staff by making it more special by devoting time, efforts and their skills,” he said.

Owner of the Philippine Supermarket Abu Nader said that it has been his advocacy to help Filipinos in need. “I hope in our small ways we were able to somehow appease the wounded hearts of the Filipinos who are in the wards of POLO. I am looking forward to the next event in the nearest future,” the Emirati, whose heart is for Filipinos, said.

Abdul Ghani Al Douri of Al Douri Mart, said that they are very happy to participate in this benevolent event and extend a hand to those who need it, as this is something their faith and religion command them as frequently as possible. “The Filipino community in UAE is an indispensable part if our fabric, very productive, skillful and professional in the work they do, and I feel obliged to have been part of this program,” he added.

The chairman and adviser of FilClub Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Dr. Wafa Qasimieh has also joined the celebration.

Husam Abdul Malik of Fiesta Pinoy said that it was fulfilling for their part to take part in their simple way, and were able to help and made the distressed OFWs feel that some people care for them through outreach programs. “Even though it only lasted for a day, the laughter they shared would always remain in my heart. Seeing those smiles made me realize that the activity was a success, worth-doing, and repeating,” he added.

Chapter Pursuivant Christopher Martin Eusebio of KOR-Dubai said that they have chosen to help these distressed Filipinas to bring joy and hope during their trying times. “Kahit medyo hindi maganda yung experience nila dito sa UAE, at least man lang yung KOR-Dubai can extend all the help we can provide. And evidently naman we provided some sort of smile and joy to all our kababayans in POLO,” Eusebio, who is also the business development manager for GCC at LuLu International Exchange, said.

For his part, Louie James Bendanillo, the chapter Commander of the civic group, said that he was very thankful to all the sponsors who supported their very first outreach program.

“Kami po ay nakipag-tulungan sa Kabayan Weekly at kay Mr. Atallah Habib at sa mga staff niya sa pag tulong nila mag-organize ng event na ito. Napakagandang activity na ‘to sa ating kababayan sa POLO-OWWA Dubai. At isa rin naming gustong ipakita dito ay ang aming grupo ay handang tumulong sa mga Filipino,” Bendanillo said.

Kabayan Weekly’s Habib, meanwhile, said that he wanted the distressed OFWs to forget the ordeal that they are going through. “I was also able to reach out to those donors immediately. And I was thankful for them because they made the program very successful,” Habib, who’s been helping and supporting the Filipino community for years now, said.

There are plans to conduct the outreach program four times a year.