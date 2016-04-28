Knighting ceremonies held for new members of Knights of Rizal Emarat Chapter

ABU DHABI – Over 30 Filipinos from various institutions in the United Arab Emirates delved into the ceremonies of knighting, exaltation and elevation of their ranks in the protocol of the Order of the Knights of Rizal (OKOR) hosted by the Emarat Chapter just recently at the Holiday Inn Hotel in the capital.
Blindfolded as they marched in procession, led by Regional Commander Zane Thirlwall of OKOR Middle East and Africa Region, the new members of the Order lined up for the ordeal of knighting ritual accompanied by the OKOR Emarat Chapter commander Antonio Morales Jr.
The event also highlighted the exaltation of Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Constancio Vingno Jr. to Knights Commander of Rizal.
The congregation of knights hopes to inculcate among all classes of Filipinos and foreign nationals the life, works and teachings of Philippine national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal, as well as to exhort citizenry with words and deeds to emulate and practice the examples and teachings of Rizal.
“Rizal is international, that we want to spread his works not only to Filipinos but to non-Filipinos,” stressed Thirlwall in his remarks before he led the knighting ceremonies.
Thirlwall, a British national based in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, arrived in UAE with his Filipina wife from Batangas, Glynda Javier Thirlwall.
He mentioned that a multi-million company owner, a Saudi national who employs a thousand of Filipinos in KSA, committed himself to be member of OKOR.
“I hope to see non-Filipino members of OKOR in the UAE and let us pursue our dreams of spreading the teachings of Rizal. I am very sure we can succeed here,” he said, adding that he hopes that another chapter in Dubai be chartered this year.
Prior to the main activity, aspiring OKOR members recited the Rizalist Code of Ethics, the Rizalian Oath, and the Rizalian Pledge, and have known to them the main objective of the congregation shall include to promote among the associated knights the spirit of patriotism and Rizalian chivalry, to develop a perfect union among the Filipinos in revering the memory of Rizal, and to organize and hold programs commemorative of Rizal’s nativity and martyrdom.
Part of their pledge is to conduct to the best of their abilities as good men in accordance with the principles and idealisms of Rizal, and their willingness to assume the share of responsibility to propagate and uphold to the highest virtue of patriotism taught by Rizal.
Aside from Vingno, Filipinos knighted were Reychard Mendoza, Wencie Ernest Besa, Jose Ma. Vasquez, Woderick Pareja, Elfledo Abecia, Louie James Bendanillo, Raimond Santos, Erickhson Beyaoju Gabriel, Crisauro Fallar, Ronnie Renomeron, Jose Villanueva, Wendell Castro, John Joseph Guinoo, Jeffrey Uy, Ryan Clarina, Gwendylmar Gil, Mariano Roque Senga Jr., Christopher Martin Eusebio and Edgar Barrozo.
The existing members of the chapter elevated to Knights Officers of Rizal were Guillermo Del Mundo (Chancellor), Melchor Peralta (Pursuivant), Lowel Dalisay (Exchequer), Julius Canonizado (Archivist), Blesil Apduhan (Auditor), Rhrolifred Rabeca (Deputy Pursuivant), Samuel Magsombol (Deputy Exchequer), and members Eldino Alberto Caballes, Alfredo Manangan, Edmar Dela Vega, Paul Gaby Sabillo, Joel Moredo, Noel Santos, Rodrigo Romero, Froilan Malit Jr. and Jovy Jose Tuano.
