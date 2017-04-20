KJWAN in Dubai: of Rock and Escapade

Filipino rock band, KJWAN did not disappoint fans in Dubai after back-to-back shows held at Club Epic, Capitol Hotel last April 7 & 8.

Describing their music as ‘rock with a lot of elements’, the band enthralled Pinoy rock fanatics as they flocked and partied like rock stars with the band’s hits like “One Look”, “Pause”, “Daliri”, “Lifeline”, “Seconds of Love”, “Meron Ba”, “Pintura”, “Complicated” and many more.

On their very first time in the Emirate, they shared the stage with Dubai’s home-grown rockers like Up-The-Ante, Tsinelas and Gatilyo.

More than rockers, they are close friends who formed the band way back in 2003. Marc Abaya (lead vocals, rhythm guitar) leads the league with Boogie Romero (lead guitar), Kelley Mangahas (bass guitar), Enrique de Dios (keyboards, percussion), and EO Marcos (drums).

The gang usually spends their time road-tripping or hitting the beach on their spare time… back home.

But here in Dubai, on their off day, the band members were seen touring around spots and sights, eating at Filipino-owned restaurants, enjoying the views of the desert while riding to sand dunes and even got amazed in the Middle East Film and Comic Con.

Abaya even described Dubai’s weather (on one of their video blogs) as “sunny but not hot”; just the perfect weather a week before summer hits the region.