Keeping A Healthy Heart

NARRATED Al-Miqdad may Allah be pleased with him: I heard the Messenger of Allah peace be upon him [pbuh] saying: «No man ever filled a container worse than his own stomach. It suffices the man few bites to keep him living. Should the situation mandates (more than that) then let it be one third for food, one third for drink and one third for breath».

[Reporter: Ibn Hibban…… Rank: Authentic]

“Stomach is the source of all diseases” is an ancient wisdom that is very much true to date. Obesity, high cholesterol, High BP, diabetes and many more diseases are but the result of unhealthy eating habits and life style. Narrated Al-Lajlaaj, may Allah be pleased with him: «Never did I fill my stomach with food ever since I embraced Islam before the Messenger of Allah [pbuh]. I eat what suffices me and drink what suffices me».

It was the habit of many companions of the Prophet [pbuh] to eat a single meal per day, either lunch or supper. A narration with a weak chain says, that the Messenger of Allah [pbuh] said: «We are the type of people who do not eat unless we are (real) hungry, yet when we do eat, we do not eat to fill». It is because eating to full stomach was looked at then as an act of extravagance.

Anas bin Malik, may Allah be pleased with him narrated that the Messenger of Allah [pbuh] said: «To eat what you desire is (actual) squandering». That is to eat whatever crosses the mind and mandated by desire.

Nevertheless, Islam encouraged walking to stay fit. Obey bin Ka’b, may Allah be pleased with him said: There was a man I am not aware of any man’s home farther than his from the mosque. He used to miss no congregational prayer. He was asked, why not buying an ass to ride when it is dark or excessive heat?! He replied: It does not make me anymore happy to have my house near the mosque. I want my walking steps to the mosque and back to my family be recorded. The Messenger of Allah [pbuh] said to him: «Allah has granted your request entirely»

Narrated Abu Hurairah may Allah be pleased with him, the Messenger of Allah [pbuh] said: «Whoever walks to the mosque or returns from, Allah shall prepare for him a home for every trip going or returning». Not only this, but as mentioned in the Hadith books, for every step he takes, he is credited with a good point, and a sin is wiped off. This is all, at the end of the day, promoting a better eating habits and a better and healthy life style through walking. We ask Allah the Exalted to grant us both; the awards for worshiping Him as well as the hereafter’s. Amen.