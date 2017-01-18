Katrina Halili, huli sa listahan ang pagbo-boyfriend
“Birthday wish? Siyempre po marami pang trabaho, tapos gusto kong makabili ng lot sa Tagaytay.
“Para meron akong resthouse pag weekend. Hindi naman yung malaki, maliit lang,” said Katrina Halili who celebrated her birthday last January 4.
Aside from a vacation house and more work, is having a lovelife included in her wish list? It’s been a long time since she had a boyfriend.
“E doon na yun sa ano, parang sa huli na ng listahan,” and Katrina laughed.
“Puwede rin, gusto ko rin naman ng lovelife, ayoko naman pong tumanda ng ano e, nakakainggit naman yung mga may karelasyon,” said the thirty-one year old actress.
Is she ready to find Mr. Right this year?
“Hindi naman, not necessarily 2017, puwedeng ano… kaya ko pa! Kasi po gusto ko po pag may darating yung totoo na.
“Ayokong mag-waste ng time sa mga hindi totoo. Pagod na ako.”
But time is the hindrance; Katrina, when not busy with “Sa Piling Ni Nanay” is just at home with her daughter Katie.
“E nagkataon po busy sa work tapos happy ako sa family ko, kay Katie [her only daughter], sa mga kaibigan, sa career, kaya hindi ko iniisip yung lovelife.
“Pero ayoko namang habang buhay po [na walang lovelife], hindi ganun, huwag ganun! Ayoko.
“Gusto ko rin naman pag tumanda ako may kasama din ako, di ba, may companion.”
For the meantime, while loveless, her work is her focus.
“Sa career muna ako, ipon muna.”
Their GMA series “Sa Piling Ni Nanay” with Katrina (as Scarlet), Mark Herras (as Jonas) and Yasmien Kurdi (as Ysabel) had too many extensions.
“Sobrang happy po kami, siyempre!
“Seven months na po kami, na-extend po kami ng three months tapos dalawa o tatlong weeks,” Katrina said.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Singer/actress Angeline Quinto is a devotee of the Black Nazarene!
“Ten years old pa lang po ako nung nag-start akong mamanata sa Black Nazarene.
“So nung sa Sampaloc pa po kami nakatira, si Mama Bob [Angeline’s mom] ko po yung nagpakilala sa amin sa Nazareno na every Sunday at first Friday dun kami nagsisimba.
“So nung bata pa lang po ako talagang every January 9 kasi nagpupunta na ako ng Quiapo kasama yung mga tao dun sa lugar namin na sumasama sa prusisyon.
“Pero nung time po na ang Mama Bob naman e hindi na niya kayang sumama sa prusisyon ako na po yung nagtuloy nung panata namin.
“Tapos after nung manalo ako ng ‘Star Power’ dun po ako nag-decide na gusto kong sumampa, gusto kong i-try sumampa dun sa Nazareno.”
Last January 9 during the Feast Day of the Black Nazarene, Angeline again joined the annual religious procession.
“Nakakatakot po kasi di ba minsan talaga may mga namamatay sa sobrang dami ng tao.
“Tapos hindi mo alam kung ano ang puwedeng mangyari kapag sumampa ka pero may mga grupong tumutulong sa akin kada taon, na taga-Makati chapter sila so kaya po ako nakakasampa ngayon.
“Pang-apat na taon ko na pong nakasampa nung January 9 dahil sa tulong nung mga taga-Makati chapter.
“Medyo nahirapan po ako nung nakaraan kasi medyo mabilis yung andar nung karo so kaya medyo natagalan ako nung pababa mula sa itaas kasi hindi ko alam kung kanino ako papasalo kasi hindi ko makita yung mga tumulong sa akin.
“Pero happy naman kasi nagawa ko pa rin po yung panata ko.”
The people were worried about Angeline’s safety.
“Kasi nga babae.”
Most of the other devotees recognized Angeline.
“Kaya hindi din po ako masyadong nahirapang umakyat kasi may mga kumuha sa akin para mas madaling makaakyat po dun sa Nazareno. Pero after nun nakakatuwa kasi yung mga ibang mga deboto nagpapalakpakan sila pagbaba ko kasi safe akong nakababa.”
As to what Angeline prayed for to the Nazareno…
“Honestly po kapag nahahawakan ko siya or nahahalikan ko yung kamay niya wala na po akong hinihiling.
“Basta kung anuman yung napakagandang nangyari sa buong taon po na nandiyan pa ang Mama Bob ko, yung mga taong mahal ko, may trabaho ako, may bahay kami.
“So iyon lang, iyon lang.
“Sobrang thankful lang ako sa 2016 na ready na po ako ngayon sa 2017.”
And this 2017, Angeline’s opening salvo in her career is the movie “Foolish Love” of Regal Entertainment, Inc.
Her leading man in the movie is hunky Jake Cuenca; also in the cast are Tommy Esguerra and Miho Nishida of the Tomiho tandem.
Showing on January 25, “Foolish Love” is directed by Joel Lamangan.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
We asked Epi Quizon about his take on the reconciliation between Zsa Zsa Padilla and Conrad Onglao.
Zsa Zsa was married to Epi’s dad, the late Comedy King Dolphy.
“I’m happy for her,” Epi exclaimed.
“Kumbaga, wherever she’s happy… I mean we all deserve to be happy.
“And sino ba naman ako para sabihing, ‘Hindi, huwag kang maging masaya!’
“Di ba? I want everyone to be happy. Kung saan sila masaya, I will support that.”
Is he going to stop Zsa Zsa from marrying Conrad?
“Ask my other siblings, not me,” and Epi laughed. “Ako, wala akong… I’m very okay.
“Huwag din nilang papakialaman kung sino ang kasama ko, di ba,” and he laughed again. “I mean huwag lang din nilang… kasi hindi naman nila ako pinakikialaman, di ba?
“So bakit naman ako makikialam kung saan sila masaya.
“I’m just happy… if they’re happy, then I’m happy for them.”
Epi stars in the horror flick “Ilawod” with Iza Calzado and Ian Veneracion.
Also in the cast are Therese Malvar, Xyriel Manabat and Harvey Bautista.
Produced by Quantum Films, MJM Productions, Tuko Films and Butchi Boy Productions, “Ilawod” is under the direction of Dan Villegas.
By: Manuel Idong
