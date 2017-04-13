KathNiel: More ‘kilig’ for UAE fans in new movie

DUBAI – Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo, fondly called “KathNiel” assured UAE fans of more “kilig” on the upcoming movie ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ which will be available on UAE cinemas starting April 20.

Directed by box-office director Mae Cruz-Alviar on a screenplay by Carmi Raymundo and Kristine Gabriel, the new movie of KathNiel is a follow up to Olivia Lamasan’s hit film “Barcelona: A Love Untold”.

‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ is a light hearted and heartwarming movie which follows the story of Gab dela Cuesta (Bernardo) – a high-strung career woman engaged with her long-time boyfriend. Her well-planned life will be stormed after she finds out that she is already married to a guy he never met before in the person of happy-go-lucky trip leader Dos Gonzales (Padilla).

Dos’ is Gab’s exact opposite. He lives for the moment and does not take problems to heart.

Things will get complicated as the two find out how they got married without their knowledge.

But while they’re looking for the answers, Gab will violate her own set of rules just to know the reason behind, and apparently, she will find herself falling in love with Dos as the film unfolds.

‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ marks the sixth year of Padilla and Bernardo as the country’s premier love team.

The “kilig” factor on the trailer released on March 29 by ABS-CBN Star Cinema has evidently climbed to another notch.

The movie asks questions how two opposite people meet unexpectedly and see how their worlds collide, and how fate will take them to where their hearts should be?

‘Can’t Falling in Love’ also stars Matteo Guidicelli, Cherry Pie Picache, Lito Pimentel, Lotlot De Leon, Dennis Padilla, and Joross Gamboa, with Janus Del Prado, Kristel Fulgar, Pinky Amador, Johnny Revilla, Hannah Ladesma, Devon Seron, Chienna Filomeno, Earl Ignacio, Nina Dolino, Belle Mariano and Clarence Delgado.

The movie will be shown in the Philippines starting April 15.

On Wednesday, April 19, an advance screening of ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ will be held at Novo Cinema in Festival City, at 8 p.m.