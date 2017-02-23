Nangangamoy-intriga ang mga huling post ni Mocha Uson. Ang kanyang social media account ang barometro ng kung ano ang kanyang nararamdaman, diary ni Mocha ang kanyang blog, wala siyang itinatagong emosyon.
Sino kaya ang miyembro ng MTRCB na nagsasabing kapit-tuko siya sa administrasyon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, sino rin kaya ang kasamahan niya sa ahensiya na tumututol sa mga inilalabas niya sa kanyang account, may mga kontra ba sa pagpasok niya sa MTRCB bilang bagong miyembro?
Si Mocha pa naman, napakadiretso niyang magsalita at wala siyang pakialam kung may mga nasasagasaan man sa kanyang pinaninindigan.
Kapag alam niyang para sa mas nakararami ang gusto niyang gawin ay walang makapipigil sa kanya, alipin ng taumbayan ang turing ni Mocha sa kanyang sarili, hindi rin siya natatakot na mawalan ng trabaho sa gobyerno.
Pero dahil baguhan pa lang siya sa MTRCB ay kailangang siya ang matutong makibagay. Bagong mundo ang pinasok niya, dumating siya sa ahensiya na may mga sinusunod nang alituntunin, hindi niya puwedeng agad-agad na basagin ang umiiral nang dumating siya.
Tama, maganda ang kanyang pangarap para sa posisyong ipinagkatiwala sa kanya ng pangulo, pero kasabay nu’n ang pagrespeto sa kanyang mga dinatnan.
Kontra siya sa self-regulation at SGP. ‘Yun ang kanyang stand, ‘yun ang gusto niyang mangyari, ‘yun ang dapat matupad.
Mahabang argumento ang pinagdaanan ng pinaiiral na batas ngayon ng MTRCB, nagkita sa gitna ang pamunuan ng ahensiya at ang mga network para sa self-regulation at SPG, naaagahan ang mas nakararami sa gustong mangyari ngayon ni Mocha Uson.
‘Yun siguro ang dahilan kung bakit nararamdaman niya na malayo ang loob sa kanya ng mga miyembro ng MTRCB, kung bakit siya nasasabihang kapit-tuko sa nagbigay sa kanya ng tiwala para sa posisyon.
-o0o-
Mas maganda sana kung hindi na lang pinapatulan ni Diego Loyzaga ang mga bashers niya. Walang magandang kauuwian kung lahat na lang ng ikomento ng mga ito ay sinasagot niya. Ang mga bashers ay walang nakikitang maganda sa personalidad na bina-bash nila, puro negatibo lang.
Kung ang lahat ng mga nang-iinis sa kanya ay papatulan ng young actor, sayang naman ang kanyang panahon, marami pa siyang magagawang makatuturang bagay kesa sa pagpatol sa mga taong hindi niya naman kilala nang personal.
Nasabi na niya ang gusto niyang sabihin, naiparating na niya kay Cesar Montano ang kanyang saloobin, siguro naman ay sapat na ‘yun. Ang isang sultada ng galit ay ayos na.
Bali-baligtarin man ni Diego ang mundo ay ama niya pa rin si Cesar. Ang masakit nga lang ay matindi ang kanyang galit dahil sa pagdedeny nito sa kanya bilang anak.
‘Yun ang hanggang ngayo’y dala-dala niya pa rin, hindi naisarado ni Cesar ang isyu, kaya ‘yun pa rin ang isinusumbat laban sa kanya ni Diego. ‘Yun ang dapat na inagapan ni Cesar habang magkasama sila ni Diego, walang masama sa panghihingi ng paumanhin, lalong hindi kasalanan ang pagbababa ng pride ng ama sa kanyang anak na nasaktan.
Nanatiling nakabukas ang problema, hindi ‘yun nagawang plantsahin ng mag-ama, kaya kapag naiisip ni Diego ang senaryo ay lumulutang na naman ang galit niya kay Cesar.
Magaling na aktor si Cesar, pero sa mga naganap sa kanyang pagiging ama ay meron tayong masisilip na butas ng pagpapabaya, hindi lang naman si Diego ang anak ng aktor na may matinding sama ng loob sa kanya.
Ang kuwento ng nagpatiwakal niyang anak, ang kuwento ng mga anak nila ni Sunshine Cruz, ang kuwento ni Diego na anak nila ni Teresa Loyzaga.
Okey lang ang isa, pero kapag marami na, ay hindi na natin mapipigilang mag-isip kung nasaan ang mali.
By: Cristy Fermin
yJDS2A Wow, great article post.Really thank you! Want more.
This is the right webpage for anybody who wants to find out about this topic. You understand a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want laugh out loud). You definitely put a fresh spin on a subject which has been discussed for many years. Great stuff, just excellent!
LpB5r3 learning toys can enable your kids to develop their motor skills quite easily;;
Normally I don at read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very great post.
Thanks so much for the blog article.Thanks Again.
Some really great info , Gladiolus I detected this.
pretty beneficial stuff, overall I feel this is worth a bookmark, thanks
Right now it looks like BlogEngine is the top blogging platform available right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
You made some decent points there. I did a search on the issue and found most persons will approve with your website.
Someone supposed I simply had to ensure outdated this blog, and instantly I think about it right why! I am definitely bookmarking this web site!
Therefore that as why this piece of writing is perfect. Thanks!
Thanks a lot for the article post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
You have noted very interesting points ! ps nice web site. I understand a fury in your words, But not the words. by William Shakespeare.
Really informative article post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog article.Thanks Again. Want more.
Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful article. Thanks for providing this info.
This is one awesome blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
You ave done a formidable task and our whole group shall be grateful to you.
Major thanks for the article.
Thanks so much for the article.Really looking forward to read more.
Hey, thanks for the article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Fantastic. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.
Im grateful for the blog post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
There is perceptibly a bunch to identify about this. I suppose you made some nice points in features also.
I think other web site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and magnificent user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
pretty handy stuff, overall I feel this is worth a bookmark, thanks
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this post plus the rest of the site is also really good.
Thanks again for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool. this link
You can definitely see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
I’аll right away take hold of your rss feed as I can not to find your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me recognise so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Wow, awesome weblog structure! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you make blogging look easy. The entire look of your web site is great, let alone the content!
This blog was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something that helped me. Many thanks!
Well I truly enjoyed studying it. This post offered by you is very helpful for proper planning.
Thanks for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Wow! I cant believe I have found your weblog. Extremely useful info.
Thank you for another fantastic post. Where else could anybody get that type of information in
There is perceptibly a bunch to identify about this. I believe you made some good points in features also.
Some really interesting information, well written and broadly speaking user genial.
You are my role models. Many thanks for the post
Im thankful for the blog post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Major thanks for the article post. Awesome.
I went over this web site and I believe you have a lot of great info, saved to bookmarks (:.
Well I really liked studying it. This post offered by you is very useful for proper planning.
It as simple, yet effective. A lot of times it as
Major thankies for the article post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for
Right now it sounds like Expression Engine is the preferred blogging platform available right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
I will right away grab your rss as I can at to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Kindly allow me recognize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Superb friend. It is a nice and helpful piece of info. I am happy that you shared this helpful tidbit with us. Please keep us informed like this. Keep writing.
Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was looking for! аЂааЂ Washington is the only place where sound travels faster than light.аЂ аЂа by C. V. R. Thompson.
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are wonderful! Thanks!
I truly appreciate this article post. Cool.
Wow, fantastic blog structure! How long have you been running a blog for? you make running a blog glance easy. The total look of your web site is great, let alone the content!
Well I definitely liked reading it. This article provided by you is very useful for correct planning.
you are in point of fact a good webmaster. The site loading speed is incredible.
What is your most noted accomplishment. They may want good listeners rather than good talkers.
into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look
Nonetheless, the posts are very short for starters.
Really informative article post. Awesome.
Really appreciate you sharing this post. Awesome.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this article and the rest of the website is very good.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article. Want more.
I will right away clutch your rss feed as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me recognise so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
I value the article post.Thanks Again. Really Great.