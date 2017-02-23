Kapit-tuko?

Claire Bautista
ENTERTAINMENT
Nangangamoy-intriga ang mga huling post ni Mocha Uson. Ang kanyang social media account ang barometro ng kung ano ang kanyang nararamdaman, diary ni Mocha ang kanyang blog, wala siyang itinatagong emosyon.ENTERTAINMENT - Mocha (Supplied photo)

Sino kaya ang miyembro ng MTRCB na nagsasabing kapit-tuko siya sa administrasyon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, sino rin kaya ang kasamahan niya sa ahensiya na tumututol sa mga inilalabas niya sa kanyang account, may mga kontra ba sa pagpasok niya sa MTRCB bilang bagong miyembro?

Si Mocha pa naman, napakadiretso niyang magsalita at wala siyang pakialam kung may mga nasasagasaan man sa kanyang pinaninindigan.

Kapag alam niyang para sa mas nakararami ang gusto niyang gawin ay walang makapipigil sa kanya, alipin ng taumbayan ang turing ni Mocha sa kanyang sarili, hindi rin siya natatakot na mawalan ng trabaho sa gobyerno.

Pero dahil baguhan pa lang siya sa MTRCB ay kailangang siya ang matutong makibagay. Bagong mundo ang pinasok niya, dumating siya sa ahensiya na may mga sinusunod nang alituntunin, hindi niya puwedeng agad-agad na basagin ang umiiral nang dumating siya.

Tama, maganda ang kanyang pangarap para sa posisyong ipinagkatiwala sa kanya ng pangulo, pero kasabay nu’n ang pagrespeto sa kanyang mga dinatnan.

Kontra siya sa self-regulation at SGP. ‘Yun ang kanyang stand, ‘yun ang gusto niyang mangyari, ‘yun ang dapat matupad.

Mahabang argumento ang pinagdaanan ng pinaiiral na batas ngayon ng MTRCB, nagkita sa gitna ang pamunuan ng ahensiya at ang mga network para sa self-regulation at SPG, naaagahan ang mas nakararami sa gustong mangyari ngayon ni Mocha Uson.

‘Yun siguro ang dahilan kung bakit nararamdaman niya na malayo ang loob sa kanya ng mga miyembro ng MTRCB, kung bakit siya nasasabihang kapit-tuko sa nagbigay sa kanya ng tiwala para sa posisyon.

-o0o-

Mas maganda sana kung hindi na lang pinapatulan ni Diego Loyzaga ang mga bashers niya. Walang magandang kauuwian kung lahat na lang ng ikomento ng mga ito ay sinasagot niya. Ang mga bashers ay walang nakikitang maganda sa personalidad na bina-bash nila, puro negatibo lang.

Kung ang lahat ng mga nang-iinis sa kanya ay papatulan ng young actor, sayang naman ang kanyang panahon, marami pa siyang magagawang makatuturang bagay kesa sa pagpatol sa mga taong hindi niya naman kilala nang personal.

Nasabi na niya ang gusto niyang sabihin, naiparating na niya kay Cesar Montano ang kanyang saloobin, siguro naman ay sapat na ‘yun. Ang isang sultada ng galit ay ayos na.

Bali-baligtarin man ni Diego ang mundo ay ama niya pa rin si Cesar. Ang masakit nga lang ay matindi ang kanyang galit dahil sa pagdedeny nito sa kanya bilang anak.

‘Yun ang hanggang ngayo’y dala-dala niya pa rin, hindi naisarado ni Cesar ang isyu, kaya ‘yun pa rin ang isinusumbat laban sa kanya ni Diego. ‘Yun ang dapat na inagapan ni Cesar habang magkasama sila ni Diego, walang masama sa panghihingi ng paumanhin, lalong hindi kasalanan ang pagbababa ng pride ng ama sa kanyang anak na nasaktan.

Nanatiling nakabukas ang problema, hindi ‘yun nagawang plantsahin ng mag-ama, kaya kapag naiisip ni Diego ang senaryo ay lumulutang na naman ang galit niya kay Cesar.

Magaling na aktor si Cesar, pero sa mga naganap sa kanyang pagiging ama ay meron tayong masisilip na butas ng pagpapabaya, hindi lang naman si Diego ang anak ng aktor na may matinding sama ng loob sa kanya.

Ang kuwento ng nagpatiwakal niyang anak, ang kuwento ng mga anak nila ni Sunshine Cruz, ang kuwento ni Diego na anak nila ni Teresa Loyzaga.

Okey lang ang isa, pero kapag marami na, ay hindi na natin mapipigilang mag-isip kung nasaan ang mali.

By: Cristy Fermin

