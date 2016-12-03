Kapamilya ulit si Ogie

Finally, official na ngang Kapamilya (uli) artist si pareng Ogie Alcasid. Agad-agad siyang makakasama nina Gary Valenciano at Sharon Cuneta sa ilulunsad na Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids edition na bubungad sa 2017.

“Masaya siyempre. Bumalik lang din naman ako, di ba?” sey nito nang makaharap ang mga kaibigan sa media.

Naging bahagi na ng ABS-CBN si Ogie at noong 1995 Miss Universe pageant sa bansa na under ABS-CBN ang coverage ay siya itong ginawang mukha ng “Pinoy” sa mga promo at plugs nito.

Doon din niya nakilala ang dating asawang si Michelle Van Eimeren who represented Australia then.

In 2017 nga ay balik-ABS-CBN siya after niyang malibot ang tatlong major networks ng TV sa bansang ito.

“He is a very good addition to us. We need good artists like him,” sey ng isang kaibigan naming mataas na executive na dati na palang inaawitan ang mag-asawang Ogie at Regine Velasquez na “lumipat” sa Kapamilya network.

Hmmm… so nanliligaw pa nga ang network for Regine to also transfer or move in to ABS-CBN?

*****

“Let’s be very practical, iba ang audience ng ABS-CBN,” hirit naman ni Rey Valera nang kunan din siya ng pahayag tungkol sa paglipat ng isang Ogie Alcasid.

Siya nga mismo ay aminado na nabigyan siya ng second wing of success sa kanyang karera nang maging bahagi siya ng It’s Showtime.

Hindi na rin ito nagpaka-ipokrito when he admitted that his TF went up now that he is seen everyday in ABS-CBN.

“Napapanood at nakikita naman ng tao ang worth ng gawain natin. I don’t regret it and I’m proud na nakatrabaho ko sa edad kong ito ang mga nakakatrabaho ko ngayon,” sey ng punong hurado ng Tawag ng Tanghalan sa It’s Showtime.

Sa totoo nga lang daw, hindi nakukumpleto ang araw niya kapag hindi niya napapanood ang antics nina Vice Ganda and company sa show, pati na ang mga simpleng okrayan nila ng mga kapwa hurado gaya ng senior na ring si Louie Ocampo.

The fact is, may upcoming concert sila ni Louie kasama si Ogie Alcasid, at produkto umano ito ng mga gawain nila sa It’s Showtime.

*****

“We just want to give our moviegoers an early Christmas treat,” said Regal Matriarch Lily Monteverde on their releasing of “Mano Po 7: Chinoy,” a week before the MMFF opening on Christmas day.

Said Regal movie failed to make the cut as official MMFF entry and though Mother Lily as fondly called in showbiz said that “it was a sad reality,” she still wants to be part of the traditional celebration of showcasing movies for the whole family.

“Tradisyon na iyan eh. In my long practice of producing and making films for the filmfest, the very basic formula of presenting the Pinoy folks movie for the entire family is very evident. That’s why we are releasing Mano Po 7,” explained Mother Lily.

Fil-Chinese actor Richard Yap top bills the project as he tackles a role of a very rich business tycoon who is very protective of his family and so strict a husband to his wife (played by Jean Garcia) and father to his children Enchong Dee, Janella Salvador and Jana Agoncillo.

The star-studded cast also includes Jessy Mendiola, Jake Cuenca, Marlo Mortel, Kean Cipriano and Eric Quizon, who all praised young director Ian Lorenos for his “brilliant understanding “ of the material.

And yes, as per Mother Lily, she will not just show the movie on December 14 all over the country, but Regal will also mount an event where her big stars will be joined by some friends from showbiz in a Fil-Chinese tradition-like “parade of stars,” on a float or trucks that will roam Metro Manila.