Kaltas sa sahod | Resignation by a nanny

Atty. Barney, ano po ba yung mga pwedeng ibawas sa sahod ng isang empleyado? Tuwing pipirma po kasi ako sa aking pay slip ay may mga deductions gaya ng visa expense fee, salary loan at iba pa. Di po ako makaangal kasi di ko po alam ang batas. Sana po masagot n’yo po tanong ko. – May May
Ayon sa Article 60 ng Labor Code, ang mga sumusunod lamang ang maaaring ikaltas sa sahod ng isang empleyado:
• bayad sa utang or advances na hindi lalagpas sa 10% ng sahod ng empleyado;
• installment para sa mga bayaring nasasaad sa batas tulad ng social security at insurance.
• buwanang hulog sa employee’s savings fund
• installment para sa mga benepisyo o pribilehiyo mula sa kumpanya na aprubado ng Ministry of Labor
• multa sa paglabag ng empleyado sa alituntunin ng kumpanya
• bayad sa utang alinsunod sa utos ng korte na hindi hihigit sa 25% ng sweldo kung isa lamang ang pinagkakautangan o 50% kung mahigit sa isa ang pinagkakautangan.
Labag sa Article 6 ng Ministerial Order 52 of 1989 ang pagsingil sa empleyado ng mga ginastos ng kanyang employer para sa visa, plane ticket at iba pang mga recruitment expenses.
Resignation by a nanny
Atty. Barney, I am working as a nanny here in Abu Dhabi. My salary is AED 1,500 per month with no days off. I would like to file my resignation but my employer told me that I cannot leave, otherwise I need to pay them Php 80,000. Am I required to pay this amount? Can I file a complaint against my employer under the labor law? – Virgie
Your employer cannot prevent you from resigning. Your resignation, however, must follow the provisions of your contract. If you and your employer cannot agree on this and the damages being asked of you for resigning, you can request the intervention of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs. You cannot file a case against your employer under the labor law. The Labor Law and Ministry of Labor rules do not apply to nannies since they are not sponsored by companies but by their individual employers.
Good afternoon Atty. Barney,
I checked with the MOL/MOHRE if they can assist with my inquiry on the recruitment cost, but as per the person I spoke to, I have to check with the Immigration because I don’t have records with them.
Does this Article 6 ng Ministerial Order 52 of 1989 also applies for those employees whose work residency visas are under Immigration?
Thank you
