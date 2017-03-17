Kalilintad grabs Muslim Pinoy cagefest in Sharjah

SHARJAH – The third Season of the Filipino Muslim Basketball Tournament (FMBT) organized by the Maranao Community in UAE (MARCOM) has come to its end with the championship between Kalilintad and Gen San game via a 59-50 squeaker at the Al Shaab Sports Complex, Sharjah, last Friday, March 10.

Season 3 of the FMBT League was participated in by 12 teams representing the major Filipino Muslim Tribes including the Converts, the so-called Balik-Islam expatriates with the aim to foster unity and camaraderie among them through the world of sports.

In the previous battle for third, Team Diesel likewise zoomed past Team Alnor with a 67-57 final score earning the third spot in the season.

The event was well attended by most of the fans of every team and members of various Muslim groups that roused the crowd and inspired the players to give their all.

It was also the presence of the Filipino Clubs in Dubai and Northern Emirates Chairperson Engr. Tata Dayot and her Vice Chair Ericson Reyes that piqued the interest of the audience.

Entrepreneur with a Filipino heart Atallah M. Habib, the Publisher of Kabayan Weekly, led the awarding ceremony.

It was an initiative by the MARCOM Group with Roy Tamano as the overall chairman of the FMBT from Season 1 to 3 assisted by the league commissioner Shaharullah Wattari Tahir and his deputy, Jamel Pangandaman and the support of the Committee Officials and active members of MARCOM group led by its president Jalil Paudac.

The league is also indebted with the supports of its loyal main sponsors like the Filinvest International, Sky Freight Cargo, Al Remeithi Travels, Agemono Restaurant, FMC Trading, Philippine Tailoring and Kabayan Weekly.

Game Results:

Champion: Kalilintad Team

1st Runner-up: Gen San Team

2nd Runner-up: Diesel Team

3rd Runner-up: Alnor Team

By Sahron Tamano