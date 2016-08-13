Kakai Bautista in quarrel with publicist over Mario Maurer issue

DUBAI—Comedienne Kakai Bautista is currently in a dispute with publicist Joyce Ramirez over an old issue related to Thai actor Mario Maurer.
On Sunday, August 7, Kakai posted a Facebook status sharing how she remained quiet amid criticisms she received in the past. Along with her status were screenshots of conversations of Joyce with few other people, and a photo of Mario posted by ABS-CBN writer Ian Reyno.
“Apat na taon na po akong nanahimik never ko pong naipagtanggol ang sarili ko sa lahat lahat po ng panglalalit na natanggap ko. Hindi ko po alam kung ano po bang nagawa ko sa kanila bakit ganun nalang ang galit nila sa akin. Pero, Sige lang kung ito lang po ang makakapagpasaya sa kanila, Ibibigay ko na po. God bless you all,” Kakai wrote in her status.
She is apparently reacting to a Facebook post made by Joyce where she was criticized for mentioning Joyce’s name in one of her comments to Ian’s photo of Mario. A screenshot of Kakai’s comment was attached to Joyce’s status.
In Kakai’s comment, she said “baket? Hahah paano haharot eh baka nasa pinto palang ako ng dusit thani itaboy na nila ako. Haha MJ Felipe nako ayaw ni joyce! Ahahahaha.” The Thai actor arrived in the Philippines on August 6 for a tourism-related campaign.
Joyce, in response to Kakai’s comment, said in a Facebook status: “Sinong Joyce naman yan Kakai Bautista? Have you met me personally to warrant a name drop? Baka naka-drugs ka. I will kill you.”
The other screenshots of Joyce’s conversation with few others shared by Kakai suggested that the issue was about Mario—with whom the comedienne was previously linked to.
In one of her comments, Joyce said: “Well it’s just her humor but why name drop me? I wasn’t the idiot who invented a delusional affair with Mario that’s why the Thais banned her from ever going near him.”
Reason of ban
In an August 9 pep.ph report, Joyce was quoted as saying that Thai agents of Mario had advised the actor to “keep a friendly distance” from Kakai three years ago.
This, she said, was “to avoid rumors of a romantic affair with the comedienne,” noting that Kakai was first linked to Mario in 2012. The report said the two worked together in the movie Suddenly It’s Magic.
“Those gossips created are false and we are well aware of the source of such malicious story.
“That person has since been banned and as I understand security has been tightened around the actor for all official trips to the country.
“The Thai reps has also kept records of news clips tracked in the Philippines and have consulted with their local partners on how to best manage the negative impact (of the false rumor) on the reputation of the actor,” Joyce said.
Regarding the name dropping issue, Joyce said: “It is no laughing matter for the comedian to namedrop me in her social thread with media and make it appear I am the antihero to their fictional love story.
“The story she has created only in her mind is false, malicious and delusional.
“The damage she has caused Mario Maurer using local media is no joking matter to the Thais.
“They can only hope that she does not repeat the same pattern to other unsuspecting co-actors.”
Kakai has not commented on this as of writing.
