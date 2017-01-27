Kaeskwela

Claire Bautista
POEM

‘Lahat sa paligid na ating nakikita

ay karugtong ng kakaibang pagdusa

tulad din ng alon sa dalampasigan

lahat ng bagay ay may hangganan

Mga alaala sa munting eskwelahan

na inumpisahan ng ating yaman

kahit walang baon dala sa eskwela

nakangiti pa rin sa tabi ng kantina

Mga pagkakataon na may nagtitinda

upang may ipangbayad sa matrikula

pero sa gitna ng malaking problema

sa pagkilos hindi nawawala ang sigla

May panahon na nababasa ng ulan

dahil walang dalang payong o anuman

kaya’t napapagalitan ng magulang

dahil nagagawa pang makipaghabulan

Ngayon may nagtatrabaho na sa Dubai

ang iba naman napadpad ng Brunei

may napunta sa Canada at Australia

pero karamihan sa bansang Amerika

Sa pag-ikot ng buhay hindi mahulaan

at sa hirap na dinanas sa eskwelahan

kami ngayon parang bituin sa kalangitan

may kanya-kanyang kinang ng buhay.’

By: Jesus James Llorico

 

