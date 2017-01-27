Kaeskwela
‘Lahat sa paligid na ating nakikita
ay karugtong ng kakaibang pagdusa
tulad din ng alon sa dalampasigan
lahat ng bagay ay may hangganan
Mga alaala sa munting eskwelahan
na inumpisahan ng ating yaman
kahit walang baon dala sa eskwela
nakangiti pa rin sa tabi ng kantina
Mga pagkakataon na may nagtitinda
upang may ipangbayad sa matrikula
pero sa gitna ng malaking problema
sa pagkilos hindi nawawala ang sigla
May panahon na nababasa ng ulan
dahil walang dalang payong o anuman
kaya’t napapagalitan ng magulang
dahil nagagawa pang makipaghabulan
Ngayon may nagtatrabaho na sa Dubai
ang iba naman napadpad ng Brunei
may napunta sa Canada at Australia
pero karamihan sa bansang Amerika
Sa pag-ikot ng buhay hindi mahulaan
at sa hirap na dinanas sa eskwelahan
kami ngayon parang bituin sa kalangitan
may kanya-kanyang kinang ng buhay.’
By: Jesus James Llorico
