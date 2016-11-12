Kabayan Weekly sports columnist Ronnie Nathanielsz dies at 81

DUBAI – Veteran sports writer and Kabayan Weekly sports columnist Ronnie Nathanielsz passed away in San Francisco on Saturday, November 12. He was 81.

Nathanielsz had reportedly been confined in a San Francisco hospital since last Saturday, November 5, after suffering from cardiac arrest, according to a cnn.com report.

He was on his way to Las Vegas to cover Manny Pacquiao’s WBO welterweight championship fight against Jessie Vargas.

The death of the sports reporter was confirmed by his colleagues Dyan Castillejo and sports columnist Beth Celis.

Kabayan Weekly’s Publisher Atallah Habib expressed his sorrow about the death of Nathanielsz.

“The giant of sports reporting honored Kabayan Weekly and his fans and the readers [of the publication] with his sports articles,” he posted on his Facebook account.

Habib, according to him, was honored of meeting him in Manila through the entrepreneur guru Carl Balita.

“He was generous and humble to write for the OFW readers of Kabayan Weekly. We will miss you dear Ronnie,” he added.

His last article published in Kabayan Weekly was “Blow against sports development.”

Nathanielsz wrote that the decision of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) commission in disqualifying Ricky Vargas from running against incumbent POC president Jose “Peping” Cojuangco, who is seeking a fourth term as president, is “legally flawed and ethically seriously questionable.”

Citing his last post on Twitter, he expressed: “POC Pres. Peping says those vying for President POC need to know everything that’s happening. One thing they do know–he’s been a disaster!”

Nathanielsz was born in Sri Lanka and was granted Filipino citizenship is the 1970s. He was also known for being a good sports analyst.

According to the media report, his remains will be flown immediately in Manila.

(Photo from @ronnathanielsz Twitter page)