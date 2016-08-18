Kabayan Weekly opens new season of basketball league

Kabayan Weekly, the first and leading newspaper for Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates, has opened a new season for its Kabayan Weekly Basketball League (KWBL) on Friday, August 12, at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The opening of KWBL’s fourth season had 10 exciting game openers where teams Hoops Academy and Skywalker, under the kids’ division, won their first game. Other winners, under the adult division, were Sunday Club, Al Ain Brothers, Battleground UAE, Air Jordan Middle East, Shoe Game Middle East, BG BOYS, Boholanos and Olangaponians.

In the first game, kids from the Hoops Academy and CMP Sports clashed.

Hoops Academy’s Eudric Bryce Hernandez was announced Best Player during the battle between their opponent.

With only eight minutes left to play, Hoops Academy trashed its contender with 18-11 scores. The winning team produced massive rebounds during the entire tournament.

Jazville Kids, meanwhile, got zero points during the entire game while their opponent, Skywalker, had 40 points.

Achilles Maling was hailed Best Player for the second match.

In the first game under adult division, meanwhile, Sunday Club won over a close fight against Al Ain Sneaker Heads, 58-55.

During the first quarter, the difference between the two teams’ score was 15 points, 12-27, in favor of the winning team.

The course of the game didn’t run smooth for Al Ain Sneaker Heads for they had 15 points only during the second quarter, and the winning team scored 35 points.

With strong defense and offense, the losing team tried to revive its momentum to score.

Al Ain Sneaker Heads really tried its best to beat the winning team, but they ran out of time. The losing team worked hard and scored 55, while the winning team got 58 points.

In the succeeding games, Al Ain Brothers won a close fight against Al Barsha, 57-53. With a difference of only one point, 51-50, NTUAE lost its game to Battleground UAE. Meanwhile, AJME trashed GSS with 37-25 final scores. Shoe Game Middle East celebrated a victory over DXBS, while BG Boys trashed CFC Green with 36-29. With a very tight difference, 44-42, Al Khail Gate Boys lost its luck against Boholanos. In the final game, Olongaponians won a victory against DIP with 53-41 scores.

Nemia Macabugao-Puyot, operations manager of Kabayan Weekly, said that one of the main goals of the event is for the players to enjoy the tournament.

“Nandito tayo para maglaro, nandito tayo para lasapin yung pagkakaisa natin. Nandito tayo para mag-enjoy,” she said.

Red Pill Production’s Administration Manager Lesley Ann Pascual, meanwhile, said that she hopes that everyone will practice camaraderie and sportsmanship all throughout the tournament.

“. . . We hope that you’ll have happy times during the entire tournament and build friendship and everything,” she said.