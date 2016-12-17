Kabayan Weekly conducts marketing, advertising seminar

DUBAI – Representatives from 12 companies in the Emirate on Thursday, December 8, flocked to the Copthorne Hotel in Dubai to attend Kabayan Weekly’s seminar on the importance of being advertised in a print medium.

Advertising expert Enrico Cardoniga hosted the event. He said that one of the goals of advertising is to get customers’ attention in a world filled with distractions.

Aside from enhancing a company’s image, good advertising would also ensure increasing profits.

He also noted that advertising promotes products and services, creates awareness, allows comparison to one’s competition, creates retention presence and gives workers a sense of pride.

Cardoniga made the audience realize how important it is to place their advertisement in print media.

“Newspaper, such as Kabayan Weekly, offers better targeting. It has a wide-range of audience as well. Customers can review the ad, and it has no bounce, no facility to turn off, turn down, skip or pause. It provides better results,” he added.

He said that knowledge about advertising is vital to every participant as they can contribute things that they gained to their respective sales and marketing departments.

“Maganda sa newspaper kasi kapag doon sa television or sa radio hindi mo na siya mababalikan kapag na-iplay na.

“Pero sa newspaper nandiyan lang yan at hindi lang ikaw ang nakakabasa, ibang tao pa,” Cardoniga said.

He also said that if one misses a page, he can still go back to the same page at any time.

Orli Gayeta, sales and marketing consultant of Kabayan Weekly, said that the event was a successful one as the speaker properly explained the importance of marketing to every company in Dubai.

“With Kabayan Weekly’s slogan ‘Growing Your Business is Our Business,’ we came up with this event,” he added.

Representatives from Connect Events, ACS Digital Marketing Company, Aldro Trading, Juana Francisco Events, Delta Safe Training and Consultancy, Smart Exchange, Indulgence Salon, SessionDXB, Big Step FNB LLC, RMB MEA, Kinoz General Trading and Day to Day attended the seminar.