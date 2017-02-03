Kabayan Weekly brings Pinoy festivals to Dubai

DUBAI – In an unprecedented move and to bring OFWs and Filipino expats back-home-for-a-day, Kabayan Weekly is sponsoring the first Kabayanihan Philippine Fiesta 2017 on March 3 at the Al Mamzar Beach Park.
The occasion will bring together several popular but stand-alone events into a whole day extravaganza for the enjoyment of Pinoy expats as well as bring a taste of well-known Philippine festivals to other nationalities living in the United Arab Emirates.
First among the stand-alone events to be feature during the March 3 affair will be the Float Display Competition which will be open to any group or association or private company which must depict a conceptualized drama focusing on the festival’s theme of “Philippine Fiestas 2017”. Each float must show that the Philippines has a lot more to offer in terms of tourism; highlight Philippine regional tourism spots, culture or tradition; or portray the essence and meaning of “It’s More Fun In The Philippines”.
“And since this competition is all about the Festival, it is expected that the floats will be adorned with amazing and colorful effects and must be attractive,” the organizing committee added.
The criteria in choosing the best float, which will receive a plaque of excellence and a trophy, will be Creativity, with a weight of 50%; Relevance to the theme (20%); and Originality (30%). Participants must inform the organizing committee at least two weeks prior to the event their intent to join.
Aside from the float competition, the occasion will also feature a Popular Fiesta Performances Competition which will pit the talents of groups composed of 10 to 15 performers who will perform a routine for a maximum of eight minutes. The group will decide for itself what concept, music, choreography and costume to encourage creativity, variety, and originality.
Criteria for judging will be: Overall Performance, with a weight of 30%; Theme and Concept (30%); Choreography (20%); and Costume (20%).
Other highlights of the whole day event are: the popular Family Barbeque Challenge; a food and retail bazaar; Parade of Organizations representing the Wonders of the Philippines; a medical mission and safety training; a kids play area; artists performances; a mini job fair; and Parade of the Festival Theme.
The festival seeks to help distressed Filipinos in the UAE and the Philippines through donations in the UAE and the home country.
The affair will open at 9 am and will end at 8 pm. For further information or sponsorship details, please contact jinky@kabayanweekly.com. The event will not be a success without it’s media partners: Kabayan Weekly, Gulf News, wassupdubai.ae, and Pinas Music Zone.
By: Sam Bautista
