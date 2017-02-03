Kabayan Weekly brings Pinoy festivals to Dubai

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Claire Bautista
OTHERS
348
0
sample-ad

EVENTS - KABAYAN WEEKLY -DUBAI – In an unprecedented move and to bring OFWs and Filipino expats back-home-for-a-day, Kabayan Weekly is sponsoring the first Kabayanihan Philippine Fiesta 2017 on March 3 at the Al Mamzar Beach Park.

The occasion will bring together several popular but stand-alone events into a whole day extravaganza for the enjoyment of Pinoy expats as well as bring a taste of well-known Philippine festivals to other nationalities living in the United Arab Emirates.

First among the stand-alone events to be feature during the March 3 affair will be the Float Display Competition which will be open to any group or association or private company which must depict a conceptualized drama focusing on the festival’s theme of “Philippine Fiestas 2017”. Each float must show that the Philippines has a lot more to offer in terms of tourism; highlight Philippine regional tourism spots, culture or tradition; or portray the essence and meaning of “It’s More Fun In The Philippines”.

“And since this competition is all about the Festival, it is expected that the floats will be adorned with amazing and colorful effects and must be attractive,” the organizing committee added.

The criteria in choosing the best float, which will receive a plaque of excellence and a trophy, will be Creativity, with a weight of 50%; Relevance to the theme (20%); and Originality (30%). Participants must inform the organizing committee at least two weeks prior to the event their intent to join.

Aside from the float competition, the occasion will also feature a Popular Fiesta Performances Competition which will pit the talents of groups composed of 10 to 15 performers who will perform a routine for a maximum of eight minutes. The group will decide for itself what concept, music, choreography and costume to encourage creativity, variety, and originality.

Criteria for judging will be: Overall Performance, with a weight of 30%; Theme and Concept (30%); Choreography (20%); and Costume (20%).

Other highlights of the whole day event are: the popular Family Barbeque Challenge; a food and retail bazaar; Parade of Organizations representing the Wonders of the Philippines; a medical mission and safety training; a kids play area; artists performances; a mini job fair; and Parade of the Festival Theme.

The festival seeks to help distressed Filipinos in the UAE and the Philippines through donations in the UAE and the home country.

The affair will open at 9 am and will end at 8 pm. For further information or sponsorship details, please contact jinky@kabayanweekly.com. The event will not be a success without it’s media partners: Kabayan Weekly, Gulf News, wassupdubai.ae, and Pinas Music Zone.

By: Sam Bautista

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  14. jane & John clothing
    Reply

    It is really a nice and useful piece of info. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТm glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  17. johnson
    Reply

    Your content is incredible! Thank you for researching and making this topic plain to your readers. Your article is a very welcome change of pace from others I ave been reading.

  18. blowout
    Reply

    I think other website proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and wonderful user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  19. nikon d5500 best buy
    Reply

    This particular blog is obviously awesome and factual. I have picked up a lot of useful advices out of this source. I ad love to visit it over and over again. Thanks a lot!

  21. buy cccam
    Reply

    Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It as on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Great choice of colors!

  25. seo company toronto
    Reply

    It as not that I want to duplicate your web-site, but I really like the style and design. Could you tell me which theme are you using? Or was it especially designed?

  35. Stulpen Test
    Reply

    Right now it sounds like Movable Type is the top blogging platform out there right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?

  36. AR
    Reply

    Thanks , I ave recently been looking for info about this subject for ages and yours is the greatest I have discovered so far. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?

  40. download mp3
    Reply

    It as not that I want to duplicate your web site, but I really like the style. Could you let me know which design are you using? Or was it especially designed?

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.