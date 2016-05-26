Kabayan Volleyball League set to kick off this Friday

In its effort to promote camaraderie among Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates, Kabayan Weekly, in cooperation with AVM Event Management, organized Kabayan Volleyball League (KVL) which is set to kick off this Friday, May 27, at the Dubai Handicapped Gym in Dubai Club For Disabled, Al Qusais, from 4 p.m. onwards.

Twenty teams will be competing for the first season of the volleyball league that is expected to last for 10 weeks. The league will use single round robin scheme where each team will battle all other teams.

“Tuloy-tuloy lang ang pa-liga natin. Hindi sila [teams] maglalabas ng pera para lang makapag-laro, unlike sa ibang pa-liga na may bayad,” Jinky Gualberto, chairperson of the KVL, said, noting that there was no registration and tournament fee in the said volleyball league.

She also promised that the league will provide pleasure to the volleyball enthusiasts across the emirates.

“We have players from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ajman and Dubai. Kaya maganda talagang abangan ito ng mga mahihilig sa volleyball,” she added.

A total of eight teams will battle under the men’s division, while 12 teams will clash under the women’s division.

Four sets of game will be played during the opening day.

TGIF team member Guenevere Baquir told Kabayan Weekly that her team joined because they want to have some fun during weekends.

“Competitive yung team namin, and we’ll do our best at maipakita namin sa liga na maganda yung magiging result ng game,” she added.

For her part, iPlay team member Reina Shiera Marquez said that her team is really into playing volleyball.

“Sumali kami kasi gusto namin mag-enjoy . . . kasi sobrang busy na sa work namin kaya gusto namin magpapawis lang at mag-enjoy sa pa-liga ng Kabayan Weekly,” she added.

The champion team will get a prize money of AED 5,000, while second and third placers will get AED 700 and AED 300, respectively. The fourth placer, meanwhile, will get a set of medals and a trophy.