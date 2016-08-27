Kaarawan ni FPJ inalala ng pamilya, kaanak at mga kaibigan

Lolit Solis
Ako paIsang araw lang ang tanda ni Mother Lily Monteverde kay Fernando Poe, Jr. dahil August 19 ang birthday niya at August 20 naman ang kaarawan ng King of Philippine Movies. Parehong 1939 ang kanilang mga birth year.

Isang misa ang idinaos noong Sabado sa puntod ni kuya Ron sa Manila North Cemetery na dinaluhan ng kanyang misis na si Susan Roces at ng kanilang anak na si Senator Grace Poe.

Dumalo rin sa misa ang mga kamag-anak, malalapit na kaibigan at taga¬hanga ni kuya Ron na isang National Artist at may karapatan na ilibing sa Libingan ng mga Bayani pero tumanggi ang pamilya niya.

Sinabi ni mama Grace sa mga interbyu sa kanya na mapayapa na ang kinalalagyan ng ama niya sa Manila North Cemetery na madaling puntahan ng mga nagmamahal sa Hari ng Pelikulang Pilipino.

Nakalibing din sa Manila North Cemetery ang mga magulang ni kuya Ron kaya walang dahilan para ilipat sa Libingan ng mga Bayani ang mga labi niya.

Pinasalamatan ng Poe family ang lahat ng mga nakaalala sa birth anniversary ni kuya Ron at sa mga dumalaw sa puntod niya sa Manila North Cemetery.

Sen. Grace Poe dumalo sa b-day party ni Mother Lily

Sen. Grace Poe (Photo from Facebook page)

Sen. Grace Poe (Photo from Facebook page)

Dumalo rin sina manang Inday at mama Grace sa 77th birthday party ni Mother Lily Monteverde sa Valencia Events Place noong Biyernes ng gabi.

Si Mar Roxas ang presidentiable na sinuportahan ni Mother noong nakaraang eleksyon, pero hindi ito isyu kina manang Inday at mama Grace.

Naintindihan nila ang desisyon ni Mother Lily at hindi binago ng pulitika ang estado ng kanilang friendship.

Hindi sila kagaya ng ibang mga personalidad na hanggang ngayon eh nag¬dededmahan dahil masyadong dinibdib ang presidential election. Nahihirapan na maka-move on ang mga showbiz personality na pinairal ang pagiging sensitive at ang kakitiran ng mga pananaw sa buhay.

Umapir din si Senator Loren Legarda sa birthday party ni Mother Lily.

Nang kumandidato noon si mama Loren na vice president, iba rin ang sinuportahan ni Mother Lily pero hindi ito nakaapekto sa kanilang relasyon bilang magkaibigan.

Pangalawang ina pa rin ang trato ni mama Loren kay Mother Lily na maligayang-maligaya dahil dumating ang lahat ng mga invited guest sa kanyang 77th birthday party.

Bong Revilla kay Sen. De Lima: ‘What goes around comes around’

Sen. Bong Revilla (Screengrab from YouTube)

Sen. Bong Revilla (Screengrab from YouTube)

Kung mahaba ang emote ni ex-Senator Jinggoy Estrada tungkol kay Senator Leila de Lima, short but not sweet ang reaksyon ni Bong Revilla, Jr. na ipinakulong din ni De Lima noong nanungkulan ito bilang Justice Secretary ni Noynoy Aquino.

Walang paliguy-ligoy ang mensahe na ipinarating ni Bong kay De Lima na talk of the town dahil sa pasabog ni President Rodrigo Duterte na lover ng Senador ang driver nito.

Hindi nag-aksaya ng panahon ang mga miyembro ng media dahil pinuntahan nila ang isang magandang bahay sa Pangasinan na diumano’y ipinagawa ni De Lima para sa kanyang rumored driver-lover. Nag-interbyu rin ang mga reporter ng mga residente na nagpatotoo na madalas na makita sa bayan nila ang Senadora na as of presstime eh wala pang denial sa tsismis na lover niya ang kanyang driver.

Pero bago pa malayo ang topic natin, heto muna ang reaksyon ni Bong sa eskandalo na kinasasangkutan ni De Lima. “Senator De Lima, walang takas sa karma. You dish it like the self-righteous person you are but act like a victim when you’re on the receiving end.

“Kaming mga kalaban niyo, ginawan niyo ng kuwento at dinurog niyo ang pangalan at pagkatao ng ganun na lang.

“Kaya ngayon, ang masasabi ko lang, sagutin mo nang diretso ang mga paratang sa ‘yo.

“Tapos na ang ilusyon mo. Harapin mo ang katotohanan. What goes around comes around.”

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada (Screengrab from YouTube)

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada (Screengrab from YouTube)

Unfair na si Jinggoy Estrada at Bong Revilla lang ang nakakulong dahil sa PDAF

Marami ang agree sa plano ni President Rodrigo Duterte na muling buksan ang kaso ni Janet Napoles para matukoy ang ibang mga pulitiko na sangkot sa PDAF scam.

Marami pa ang mga sangkot na pulitiko kaya unfair na tanging sina Jinggoy Estrada at Bong Revilla, Jr. lang ang nagdurusa sa kulungan.

Ilang araw na lang, patapos na ang buwan ng Agosto at September na naman, ang birth month ni Bong na mahigit sa dalawang taon nang nakakulong sa PNP Custodial Center sa Camp Crame.

Nakakalokang isipin na pinayagan na si Napoles na magpiyansa para sa kaso niya na may kinalaman sa PDAF scam pero hanggang ngayon, walang linaw ang kaso nina papa Jinggoy at Bong.

Nakakulong si Napoles dahil life imprisonment ang parusa sa kanya sa illegal detention case na isinampa ni Benhur Luy, pero kung wala ang kaso nito, tiyak na out on bail na si Napoles.

Robin Padilla hindi pa rin nadadalaw sina Jinggoy at Bong

Hindi ako nagpunta sa press launch ng Bravo, ang bagong produkto na ini-endorso ng magkapatid na Robin at Rommel Padilla.

Si Leah Salterio ang nag-imbita sa akin pero nag-beg off muna ako, kahit pinupuntahan ko ang lahat ng mga presscon niya.

Mahigit nang dalawang taon na nakakulong sa Camp Crame sina papa Jinggoy at Bong Revilla, Jr. pero hanggang ngayon, hindi pa sila dinadalaw ni Robin.

Wish ko lang, makahanap si Robin ng oras para mabisita niya ang dalawa na naging supportive naman sa kanya noong siya ang magkaroon ng problema sa batas.

Kapag nagawa ni Robin na dalawin sina papa Jinggoy at Bong, sisigaw talaga ako ng “Bravo!” dahil sa sobrang tuwa.

