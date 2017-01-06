Julia Montes, kumpleto na ang pagkatao

Kung ikukumpara ang buhay ng Kapamilya young star na si Julia Montes sa isang puzzle, nabuo na ito at ito’y nangyari noong nakaraang December 27, 2016 nang personal na makaharap ng rumored sweetheart ni Coco Martin ang kanyang biological father, ang German national na si G. Martin Schnittka.
Baby pa umano si Julia nang sila’y iwan at ang kanyang Filipina mother, na si Gemma, kaya walang memory ang young actress sa kanyang ama.
Sa loob ng 21 taon ay umasa at patuloy na nanalangin si Julia na sana’y makita niya balang araw ang kanyang ama. Sa tulong ng kanyang pinsang si Michelle at ng fans nina Julia at Coco Martin, na-trace nila ang ama ni Julia sa Germany at sila rin ang gumawa ng paraan para magkaharap nang personal ang mag-ama at ito’y nangyari noong December 27 sa isang Italian restaurant in Cubao, Quezon City, isang sorpresa na hindi inaasahan ng aktres.
Very thankful si Julia sa Diyos at sa mga tumulong sa kanya na maging posible ang tila hindi na inaasahan pa niyang pagkikita nila ng kanyang biological father.
Sa loob ng dalawang araw ay nakapag-bond nang husto ang mag-ama at naisama pa niya ito sa isang resort sa Batangas bago ito muling bumalik sa Germany kasama ang bagong pamilya nito.
Walang halong hinanakit at panunumbat ang naramdaman ni Julia sa una nilang paghaharap ng kanyang ama kundi pagkasabik sa ama ang nangibabaw.
Bago bumalik ng Germany ang ama ni Julia ay nangako ang aktres na siya naman ang susunod na dadalaw sa Germany kapag nagkaroon siya ng chance.
Ang buong akala ni Julia ay magtatapos na this month ang kanyang long-running at top-rating afternoon TV series na “Doble Kara” pero mai-extend umano up to April this year kaya malabo siyang makalipad this month. Malamang na sa Holy Week na niya mapupuntahan sa Germany ang kanyang ama at pamilya nito.
Marami ang natuwa for Julia sa muli nilang pagkikita ng kanyang ama na isa ring pipi’t bingi tulad ng kanyang inang si Gemma.
Kahit nariyan ang kanyang ina, ang maternal grandma ni Julia ang nagpalaki sa kanya kaya super close si Julia sa kanyang Lola Flory.
Still on Julia, marami rin ang curious kung naipakilala ba ni Julia ang kanyang German dad sa kanyang rumored boyfriend na si Coco Martin?
Hanggang ngayon ay wala pa ring pag-amin na nagmumula kina Coco at Julia tungkol sa totoong estado ng kanilang relasyon. Ang dalawa ay parehong nakatira sa magkahiwalay na bahay sa isang exclusive subdivision in Quezon City.
Samantala, although nagkatambal sina Coco at Julia sa isang successful primetime TV series na “Walang Hanggan” in 2012, never silang na-associate ang dalawa bilang magka-loveteam at pareho silang umangat on their own nang walang loveteam na sinasandalan.
Xxxxxxxxx
Napaka-significant ang timbang ang nawala sa katawan ng Megastar na si Sharon Cuneta at kinarir niya talaga ang pagpapayat nang husto para mapaghandaan ang balik-tambalan nila ng kanyang estranged husband na si Gabby Concepcion, ama ng panganay ni Shawie na si KC Concepcion.
Taong 1992 pa huling nagtambal ang dating mag-asawang Sharon at Gabby sa pamamagitan ng pelikulang “Tayong Dalawa” na dinirek ni Laurice Guillen under Viva Films na siyang dating home studio ng megastar.
Twenty-four years ang binilang bago muling pagtambalin sina Sharon at Gabby at ang Star Cinema ang nag-initiate ng balik-tambalan ng dalawa na pamamahalaan ng box office director na si Cathy Garcia-Molina.
Bukod sa reunion flick nina Sharon at Gabby, ang isa pang ikinaka-excite ng mommy ni KC ay ang pagbabalik sa ere ngayong January 7 ng bagong season ng local TV franchise ng “Your Face Sounds Familiar – Kids Edition” kung saan makakasama niya bilang hurado sina Gary Valenciano at balik-Kapamilya na si Ogie Alcasid.
Kung sobrang na-excite at nag-enjoy si Shawie sa dalawang seasons ng “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” mas nai-excite siya this time dahil pawang mga celebrity kids ang kasali na pinangungunahan mismo ng bagong Child Wonder na si Alonzo Muhlach, anak ng original Child Wonder na si Nino Muhlach.
“They’re all so cute and talented,” bulalas ng Megastar.
Xxxxxxxxxxxx
Apat na taon din ang binilang bago muling pinagtambal ang isang mainit na loveteam dati sa bakuran ng ABS-CBN, ang tambalan ng ex-PBB housemates at dating magkasintahang sina Kim Chiu at Gerald Anderson. Nagsimulang mag-crumble ang team-up ng dalawa nang sila’y magkahiwalay kaya ipinareha si Kim kay Xian Lim at si Gerald naman sa ibang kapareha.
Although parehong nakatayo on their own sina Kim at Gerald, hindi nawalan ng pag-asa ang kanilang mga tagahanga na balang araw ay magtatambal din ang dalawa kahit may respective sweethearts na sila in real life – si Xian kay Kim at si Bea Alonzo naman kay Gerald na kanyang nakabalikan after his break up with Kim and Maja Salvador. Although sandali ring na-link si Gerald sa pop star na si Sarah Geronimo na nobya naman ngayon ng ex-boyfriend ni Maja na si Matteo Guidicelli.
Sina Kim at Gerald ay muling mapapanood sa bagong primetime TV series ng ABS-CBN, ang “Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin” na pinamamahalaan ni Dan Villegas, ang director nina Gerald at Bea Alonzo sa pelikulang “How To Be Yours” na naging daan ng muling pagkakabalikan ng dalawa.
Xxxxxxxxxx
Sa teaser pa lamang ng bagong teleserye ng ABS-CBN, ang “A Love To Last” na tinatampukan nina Bea Alonzo, Ian Veneraciona at Iza Calzado na magsisimulang mapanood sa buwang ito ng Enero ay marami ng televiewers ang curious na ito’y mapanood.
Napakagaling talaga ng ABS-CBN sa pag-i-experiment at pagsugal sa iba’t ibang tambalan tulad na lamang ng bagong tambalan nina Bea at Ian at maging ang tambalan nina Ian at Jodi Sta. Maria sa TV remake ng “Pangako sa `Yo”. Nariyan din ang successful team-up nina Jodi at Richard Yap sa pinaka-successful morning TV series na “Be Careful with My Heart” na tumagal sa ere ng mahigit dalawang taon.
Xxxxxxxxxxx
Hindi man pinalad ang pelikula ni Vhong Navarro na mapasama sa nagtapos na ika-42nd Metro Manila Film Festival, ang “Mang Kepweng Returns” na dinirek ni GB Sampedro sa bagong film outfit na Cineko Productions, masaya naman ang dancer-turned comedian-TV host ng Kapamilya Network noontime show na “It’s Showtime,” masaya naman ang ex-husband ng aktres na si Bianca Lapus dahil ito ang naging pambungad na pelikula ng taong 2017 dahil ipinalabas ang pelikula last January 4 nationwide.
Ang “Mang Kepweng Returns” ay nagsilbing ika-40th birthday offering ni Vhong dahil pumatak ang playdate ng kanyang pelikula sa mismong kaarawan niya.
“Everything happens for a reason,” bulalas niya.
Samantala, isa si Vhong sa inaasahan nang marami na magpu-propose sa taong ito sa kanyang longtime girlfriend na si Tanya Winona Bautista.
Matagal nang annulled ang kasal ni Vhong sa actress-turned businesswoman na si Bianca Lapus kung kanino siya may 18-year-old son na si Yce.
Si Vhong ay may isa pang 19-year-old son, si Bruno sa isa pang nakarelasyon na hindi taga-showbiz.
Plano ni Vhong na bigyan ng engrandang kasal ang kanyang nobyang si Tanya kaya gusto niya na handang-handa na siya kapag siya’y mag-propose, hopefully this year.
By: Aster Amoyo
