Jules Quirante set to enthrall New York with his couture

‘He’ll represent the pride of Filipinos at the New York and Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in September’

DUBAI – A 32-year-old couturier will lift the morale and represent the Philippines at the New York Fashion Week and Mercedes Benz Fashion Week later this year.

Hailing from Davao, Jules Quirante was recently invited by one of the producers of the two fashion shows to show off his talents in the prestigious events.

“I felt excited to get an invite coming from the producer. This is my dream, to show off my pieces,” he said in an exclusive interview with Kabayan Weekly.

Quirante took up a vocational training in fashion designing when he was still young. At the age of 19, he ventured to Qatar hoping to make his dreams come true. He followed his father, who was also a dressmaker, in the Middle East way back in 2004.

“My father was my inspiration, I learned to love this industry because of him,” Quirante, who grew up in an imperfect family, said.

The emerging fashion designer flew to Dubai in 2008, and showed off some of his work-of-arts at numerous prestigious shows.

Today, he now runs his own company – Jules Quirante Couture.

During a fashion show years ago at the Dubai Mall, Quirante laid out his Lady Gaga-inspired clothing. He wowed the spectators with his masterpieces. At the event, he was with some of the renowned international couturier.

“My father wasn’t able to watch these. He passed away in Qatar year 2011 because of hypertension. These achievements that I am gaining right now are all for him,” he said.

His father was planning to go to the Emirate to witness the success of his son.

Quirante is the only heir of his father’s passion in fashion designing.

Because of his brilliant dresses, he’s now getting customers from well-placed people and Sheiks from various parts of the Middle East.

In fact, he made the outfit of the international singing sensation Charice Pempengco for ‘The One and Only Hit-Man David Foster and Friends (DFF)’ concert at the Araneta Coliseum in 2013. The singer made an appearance at the first ever live concert of Foster.

So far, these fresh invitations from the international fashion shows are his major achievements in life.

“With these fashion shows, I will present Filipino-inspired dresses” – Jules Quirante

His choice of fabric is the B’laan that is commonly used by indigenous people of Southern Mindanao, Philippines.

This fabric is tattered with colorful beads.

B’laan usually contains intricate patterns sewn with brightly colored thread into back, front, and arms of the garment.

All the materials that are going to be used are all coming from the Philippines, Quirante noted.

“I want everything to be real” – Jules Quirante

The New York Fashion Week is held in February and September of each year. This event is considered as one of four major fashion weeks in the world collectively known as the “Big 4” together with those in Paris, London and Milan.

The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, on the other hand, is a series of international fashion weeks. Its notable fashion shows include events in Berlin, Australia, Georgia, Miami, Russia, Istanbul, Mexico, and ‘Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week New York’ held during the New York Fashion Week.

Jules said he idolizes the late British fashion designer Lee Alexander McQueen who was known for having worked as a chief designer at Givenchy from 1996 to 2001 and for founding his own Alexander McQueen label.

His advice to those planning to enter the fashion industry is to live life, work hard, and be optimist always.

By: Ryan Thomas Namia