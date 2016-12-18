Joy’s Salon outlasts I-Connect to bag PEBA title

DUBAI – It took an extra five minutes before Joy’s Saloon finally took home the season trophy in the PEBA Class D 5’8” category against a determined I-Connect at the Al Twar 2 Sports Hall in Dubai.

The 14-point lead, 89-75, after overtime score did not show the do-or-die attitude of I-Connect who started the championship match with an eight point lead at the end of the first quarter.

The 24-16 I-Connect quarter score came from the teamwork of Jefferson Arceo and Java Aquino who opened the match with hot hands. Aquino opened the curtain scoring an easy basket, while Arceo tallied 8-points to lead give I-Connect an eight point lead.

But after adjustments in both defense and offense enabled Joy’s to spark a rally against the aggressive I-Connect five. Joy’s Saloon’s Monera led his team to a 20-13 run to lower the deficit to a single point, 37-36 at the end of the half.

In the third quarter, Joy’s Saloon fired attacks manned by Jacinto who bombed three-pointers and series of field goals coordinated by the defensive play of Jeffrey Marquez making a 20-7 run to end the quarter at 56-44.

Behind 12 points going into the fourth quarter, I-Connect’s coach Richard Cerrado reformatted the game plan to man-to-man defense to stop the baskets of Joy’s Saloon.

I-Connect’s Arceo made three-pointers which enabled them to come back and force an extension, 70-70.

In overtime, I-Connect’s main man Arceo fouled out and with his teammates could not make up for his scoring prowess against the aggressive plays of Joy’s Saloon.

Joy’s Saloon took the championship with a 89-75 victory.