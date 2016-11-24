Joy Salon thumps Solid Abu Shagara; seize DFBL Season 2 5’7” division trophy

DUBAI – It was a day of happiness for Joy Salon and its fans after clinching the Desert Fox Basketball League Season 2 5’7” division championship against a tough Solid Abu Shagara at the Sharjah Sports Complex on Friday, November 11.

In the opening kanto, the Joy Salon dominated the game despite a strong defense set up by Solid Abu Shagara but managed to end the quarter on top by 5, 16-11 on the solid offense of Paul Marquez and Jim Jacinto.

Joy Salon maintained its composure at the second quarter despite Solid Abu Shagra consecutive rebounds which triggered quick points for Solid Abu to close the first half with Joy Salon maintaining its slim four point lead at 25-21.

The nail biting continued in the third as both teams literally trading baskets but Solid Abu Shagra had the better of the exchanges at it ended the quarter with a squeaker of a point lead over the eventual champions, 38-37.

Sensing trouble, Joy Salon immediately revised its game plan in the last frame. Marquez outscored his teammates in the point tally of the quarter with 11 big one while Joseph Loyola added 10 the Joy Salon cause.

Joy Salon sealed the victory with 66-59 finaly score.

The heroics of Sold Abu were not put aside as two of its players entered the season’s Mythical Five – Abner Torres, and Allan Garcia while Joy Salon’s Allen Tanyong, Loyola, and Marquez completed the mythical team.

This season’s MVP was Garcia, while Marquez was named the Final’s MVP.

League Commissioner JP Dimayuga said that the league was finished without any major trouble.

“Pagbubutihin pa naming ang pa-ligang ito. Hindi lang namin ime-maintain, kung hindi papagandahin pa namin para mas ma-engganyo ang lahat na manlalaro sa Sharjah at para hindi naman sila malugi sa mga binabayad nila.

“At ito’y para maibalik namin ng maayos at magandang palaro sa kanila,” he added.