Joy Erroja: A Real Estate Broker and an Artist

Age: 30

Height: 5’5”

Current Location: Dubai

Philippine Hometown: Paranaque City

Hobbies: Painting, music, arts, fashion, and Muay Thai Boxing

Job: Driven Properties Real Estate

Our Branded Pinoy this week is a full time Real Estate Broker. She became the Real Estate Top Agent of the first quarter of 2016. She also has a passion for arts and music where she has also created her own compositions. Meet Joy who loves to explore places and meet people to give her an opportunity to learn from other cultures and characters.

What’s inside your bag?

My bag contains [my] make up kit, hand lotion and hand sanitizer aside from my other personal belongings like wallet and phone. Nothing beats clean hands! I guess a bag must basically contain things that are useful for our daily activities.

What electronic gadgets are you currently using?

For my laptop I am using a Macbook and an iPhone for my phone. It’s a fact that Apple products have always have the good quality and more advanced.

What’s inside your closet?

Mostly my dresses from different collections are the major stuff inside my closet. I like glamour office attires, which I can also wear for evening events. I am also into shoes and handbags which occupy the most space in my closet.

What is your style of clothing?

Talking about my style cannot be defined in one corner. We have to be flexible. For me, it depends on the weather and occasion. Living in Dubai you can see me with fit clothes during summer and you can see me with fur during winter and sportswear every morning as I hit the gym or if I am just at home spending my time painting and when I am with my music, I just merely wear my rugged clothes.

What clothing brands do you think closely fit your sense of fashion?

I don’t really have a clothing brand in particular, when I shop, I visit every store and find something that fits my body type. My principle is this: If it looks good on you, buy it! No matter what brand it is, as I shop depending on what makes me look good not just the hype. That would help you boost confidence.

What is your favorite perfume?

Chloé Eu du Parfum, it has a fresh powdery floral scent which makes me feel happy and boost my self-esteem and femininity.

What is your favorite brand of shoes?

I both like Louboutin and Valentino. I invest in a pair of good quality shoes as those brands produce comfortable shoes, more durable and they last longer especially [since] I always love to wear heels so I need to have a good quality pair of shoes.

Are you a shopaholic?

Yes, I was before to be honest, but when I started earning from my own sweat, I intended not to, but I treat myself once in a while. We all have to admit that buying something new (new car, new dress, new shoes, new bags) makes us feel great but it’s only passive. For as long as you are not spending beyond your budget, then that’s totally fine!

What inspires or influences you to buy an item?

I normally buy stuff for my basic needs or replacing old items but if I see great deals on the stores, I don’t want to miss the opportunity!

What brands do you trust for your skin care?

I use SK-II and Shiseido for my face. I am very careful when buying products for my skin especially since I have acne prone skin. That’s why these two brands stand out for me. I also use Nivea shower gel and Nivea Lotion ever since.

What is a Branded Pinoy for you?

Branded Pinoy for me is someone who has a positive outlook in life. Our brains are wired to find things we are looking for. If you are always cynical or waiting for things to go wrong, then your life will reflect that. On the other hand, having a positive outlook in life will bring you joy and provide you with inspiration when you least expect it.