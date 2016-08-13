It was a privilege to have been invited in the second anniversary celebration of the Overseas Filipino ISO Auditors (OFISOA). I have come to know about the organization and they get to me through my good friend Miriam Paglinawan who has never failed to sell me well to groups who are in need of great talks. I would not want to miss this chance to take part in their history.

It was a Black and White Party they set up glamorous enough to glitter in the ballroom of City Season Hotel in Abu Dhabi. Founding President Blesil Apduhan spearheaded this organization that was anchored on empowering the Filipinos willing to undergo a rigid five-Friday training and be certified as ISO auditors. Philippine Ambassador to UAE H.E. Constancio Vingno did not miss the chance to meet this highly educated group of Filipino professionals. Kabayan Weeklywas also there to ensure that the event is covered and communicated to inspire the rest of the Filipino communities in the UAE.

A Journey to Entrepreneurship was the theme that inspired me to explore. I emphasized that it excites me to talk to them because they are most likely to succeed in the line of entrepreneurship because they speak the languages that are essential in entrepreneurial success, which are: quality, standards, international and process.

Indeed, quality is a concept that should be well understood by entrepreneurs. However, it should be emphasized that quality is not what one puts in a product or service but what the customers get out of it. The entrepreneur should be able to translate the features into benefits because such features are useless unless the customers benefit from them.

Standards are great reminders of quality but such are only minimum. Entrepreneurs should aspire to go beyond it. Understanding standards will enable the entrepreneur to level off with what is the minimum and can be innovative to go beyond it to make a differentiation.

The concept of international prepares the entrepreneurs to benchmark with what are within the best practices of the world. The information age makes it possible for any business, even the small, to explore the international market space and opportunities.

The entrepreneur’s understanding of a process enables one to look into the connectedness of parts and the reality of the system in place – where the whole is more than the sum of parts. The process thinking in the entrepreneur provides for the analytical mind that recognizes the relationship of actions and reactions from the input towards the output.

It was exciting to talk to a group who speak the languages of quality, standards, international and process because essentially, these concepts are keys to entrepreneurial success.

As a gift to the OFISOA, I created these tips towards successful journey to and through entrepreneurship:

O-bserve the Environment

F-ind you Passion

I-nnovate an Idea

S-tart Small (but think Big and Keep Simple)

O-ptimize Opportunities

A-lign Vision and Execution.

Observe the Environment is a reminder that there are so many lessons that can be learned from the environment of a developed and rich country like UAE, which can give the entrepreneur the ideas on what can be worthwhile adopting in the Philippines. The environment gives clues to what the market needs as well as the trends that open up doors of infinite opportunities.

Find you Passion is an assurance that the drive to be in business can be derived from what the person loves to do. It is also an introduction to a concept of passion – putting one’s heart into what one does. Business, being a difficult undertaking, will be easier to handle if passion fuels the resilience of the entrepreneur.

Innovate an Idea is a toll order for entrepreneurial success. The warning that most gurus make is “innovate or die.” Innovation ensures competitiveness and differentiation. It is anchored on creativity and in the discipline of continuous improvement of the entrepreneur and the team.

Start Small provides for a sight of relief to aspiring entrepreneurs who are paralyzed by the false notion that they need big capital to be able to start a business. It needs to emphasize that it is always best to start small for reason that it is easier to manage and master for the entrepreneur. And besides, since the capital is small, the entrepreneur may take the entrepreneurial flange and manage the risk. And most importantly, government support is biased for the small businesses. But no matter how small the start-up is, the dream should be big. And as business takes off to be successful, the entrepreneur should manage to keep everything simple.

Optimize Opportunities is a constant reminder that there are doors of opportunities that are always open. The entrepreneurs should be able to create them, seize them and optimize the value of these for success. Entrepreneurs are known to have the gift of seeing the future much ahead before others see it.

Align Vision and Execution ensures that results are achieved from the vision, which is the “ideal state of the future” through the execution – purposeful action based on strategy and plans.

The entrepreneurs should be visionary enough to see the future and design actions that will bring the present closer to it. The ability to execute distinguishes the entrepreneur from a mere dreamer.

My recent trip to UAE is fulfilling not only for me but for my daughter Lyca, because of the usual encounter with Filipinos who are eager to engage in business. This includes a group of nurses who turned financial planners who have invested in the pre-school Pedagogy Learning Center, differentiated as the entrepreneurial preschool. It was also a pleasure meeting the aspiring registered professional teachers who will take the Special Professional Board Licensure Examination in September. Under the auspices of Filipino International Teachers Society (FITS), these Filipino teachers are able to prepare together. I, together with CBRC topnotchers, shall conduct final coaching for them and for the nurses in September. Soon these dreamers will be one with their dreams.