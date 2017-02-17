Jollibee’s UAE expands with new Abu Dhabi openings

ABU DHABI — Jollibee Foods Corporation, Asia’s largest fast food company, has taken a leap with the expansion of Jollibee, its flagship brand, in the UAE, with the opening of two consecutive stores in Abu Dhabi. The brand opened its first store in the Emirate at Mushrif Mall last December 2016. Shortly after, on February 8th, 2017, Jollibee welcomed their customers to its Flagship branch at Al Falah Street. The global fast food chain aims to spread the joy of eating to more people in the region through its delicious fried chicken and great service.

“This marks another important milestone in Jollibee’s exciting Middle Eastern journey,” commented Dennis M. Flores, Vice President for International Markets, Jollibee Foods Corporation. “We’ve brought the well-loved Jollibee food and service to more of Abu Dhabi’s residents and visitors to help them come together to enjoy special family moments over delicious food,” he added.

The two consecutive store openings in Abu Dhabi add to the over 1100 branches operating across the globe, with 28 in the Middle East covering Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE. Jollibee entered the UAE last May 2015 in The Dubai Mall, followed by four more stores during 2016, including branches at Dubai’s Mall of Emirates and the BurJuman Centre.

“I decided to bring Jollibee to the UAE because of the huge potential I saw it had for the Filipino population here in the country. They absolutely love the brand,” commented Hisham Al Gurg, a franchisee of Jollibee in the UAE.

“But after I tried the food myself, I loved it. I believe the food we serve here at Jollibee is something even the locals and other expats in the country would definitely enjoy,” he added.

The new Jollibee store will offer visitors a variety of best-selling menu items. First and foremost would be the crispylicious and juicylicious Chickenjoy. Jollibee Chickenjoy has made a name for itself around the world, loved for its incomparably crispy skin and unique flavor marinated into the meat. This comes in a spicy variant that has a blend of intense heat and flavor proven to be a crowd pleaser. There are also other classic favorites like the Jolly Spaghetti, one-of-a-kind with its sweet-style, meaty sauce, and the signature Yum! Burgers.

With the food and experience that is capturing more and more hearts in the UAE, Jollibee is indeed on its way to fulfilling its mission of spreading the joy of eating to everyone. The two latest openings in Abu Dhabi are a testament to that, and Jollibee isn’t looking to slow down any time soon in the UAE.