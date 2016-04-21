Jollibee opens third branch in UAE

DUBAI – The third Jollibee outlet in the UAE has opened on Wednesday, April 13 at Burjuman, Dubai.

A bunch of people queued in just right before the inauguration of the latest Jollibee outlet.

During the opening, Jerome Sanguir, operations manager of Golden Bee Foods Restaurant, said he was thankful for the warm welcome the Filipino community and even non-Filipinos have given to the fast food chain.

“The preparation that we did for this branch took us more than four months. And so since the clamor of our kabayans here, we have addressed it already and we are very happy,” Sanguir said.

He also added that Filipinos across the UAE, especially in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, have strong demand for the food from Jollibee.

“Actually the demand is high since we opened Jollibee in the Dubai Mall, as well as in the Mall of Emirates. The excitement continues as we offer more and more outlets,” he added.

According to him, they will be putting up 30 more outlets in the UAE until 2020.

Meanwhile, Sanguir stated that a new Jollibee outlet will be available in Al Ghurair this coming month, as well as in Abu Dhabi this second semester.

“Among Asian brands, it’s obvious that we are the most referred brand. We have a lot of novelties, the market is right for Jollibee that is why it expanded,” he further said as he answered what is the edge of Jollibee among other restaurants here in UAE.