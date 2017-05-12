Jodi Sta. Maria hints at new teleserye

DUBAI – Primetime queen, Jodi Sta. Maria has hinted that she will be coming back to the television screens soon.
While promoting her upcoming movie, “Dear Other Self”, the actress said that she could not give much details but said that she is excited about the new project.
“Basta ang masasabi ko merong gagawing teleserye pero ‘yun muna talaga ang masasabi ko. I don’t want to confirm anything yet,” Sta. Maria was quoted as saying in a push.abs-cbn.com report.
The Filipina last dominated the television screens for playing Maya dela Rosa in “Be Careful With My Heart”.
When asked if she would work again with her former onscreen partner in the Richard Yap who played Richard Lim or famously known as “Ser Chief”, she answered “yes”.
“Who wouldn’t want to naman di ba? Nakatrabaho ko na siya before at wala namang problema,” Sta. Maria said.
The last time Lim and Sta. Maria worked together was on “The Achy Breaky Hearts” film which also had Ian Veneracion as the other leading man.
Playing the character “Becky” in the film “Dear Other Self”, Jodi will also be having two leading men in Xian Lim and Joseph Marco.
“Masaya, excited ako. I love to work with Xian (Lim) again and Joseph Marco. Siguro sa age lang naman nagkakatalo pero when it comes naman to professionalism and dedication sa craft hindi rin naman magpapahuli ang dalawang nakababatang leading men ko,” she mentioned.
Directed by Veronica Velasco, Sta. Maria mentioned that she gave the same amount of commitment and work in the film as she did in “The Achy Breaky Hearts”.
“Siguro talagang sa mga nabibigay na role, nagswa-swak lang din doon sa character and talagang kasi ‘yun din naman talaga ‘yung hinihingi ng character, so siyempre ibibigay mo kung ano ‘yung hinihingi and I think from ‘Achy Breaky [Hearts]’ and now here to ‘Dear Other Self,’ it’s the same level of commitment and hard work na binibigay natin,” the actress said in a starcinema.abs-cbn.com repor
Her character “Becky” is conflicted to choose between her two lives. In one, she meets Xian Lim’s character while in the other she meets Joseph Marco’s character.
“Dear Other Self” hits theaters this month.
