Job-post Christmas miracle

DUBAI – Life of an overseas Filipino can be hard at times because one can just lose their job at even the most inconvenient time. This is what happened to Krislaine Dayao.

The Filipina who first came to the UAE in February 2016, felt helpless late last year as she had to resign from her company. The 22-year-old said that she tried everything to get a new job before the end of the year but life had other plans. She was left frustrated.

“Since helpless ako, I went to church and prayed,” she revealed.

That night and on her way home, she grabbed a Kabayan Weekly newspaper and started sending her resume to the job posts published on the paper. Her uncle then motivated her to try posting a free advertisement on the paper.

“I realized may free posting ads ang Kabayan Weekly. Nag try lang ako, wala naman mawawala,” Dayao stated.

According to the Filipina, she stopped applying for jobs in December because she had given up hope of ever landing a job in the Emirates. She booked a ticket to Bahrain to try her luck there. However, 15 days after posting the ad, someone reached out to her with a job opportunity in Dubai.

“On the morning of December 5, someone called me and asked to send my CV to his email address. He said that he found my number in the newspaper, Kabayan Weekly,” Dayao said.

The 22-year old shared that it felt like a true Christmas miracle because she attended her first interview on December 6, and second interview the following day, received the offer letter on the same day.

By December 8, she handed in all the required documents and exited to Bahrain on December 9. The young Filipina now works as a Sales Coordinator in Dubai.

Dayao urged other Pinoys who are still looking for a job in the country to not lose hope. She said to pray and utilize their time to look for a job.

“If you feel hopeless or unmotivated, ask for guidance and lakas ng loob,” she said, noting that her recent experience is a good example of what perseverance and sincere prayers can do.

By: Jekah Carillo