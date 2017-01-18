Job-post Christmas miracle

DUBAI – Life of an overseas Filipino can be hard at times because one can just lose their job at even the most inconvenient time. This is what happened to Krislaine Dayao.
The Filipina who first came to the UAE in February 2016, felt helpless late last year as she had to resign from her company. The 22-year-old said that she tried everything to get a new job before the end of the year but life had other plans. She was left frustrated.
“Since helpless ako, I went to church and prayed,” she revealed.
That night and on her way home, she grabbed a Kabayan Weekly newspaper and started sending her resume to the job posts published on the paper. Her uncle then motivated her to try posting a free advertisement on the paper.
“I realized may free posting ads ang Kabayan Weekly. Nag try lang ako, wala naman mawawala,” Dayao stated.
According to the Filipina, she stopped applying for jobs in December because she had given up hope of ever landing a job in the Emirates. She booked a ticket to Bahrain to try her luck there. However, 15 days after posting the ad, someone reached out to her with a job opportunity in Dubai.
“On the morning of December 5, someone called me and asked to send my CV to his email address. He said that he found my number in the newspaper, Kabayan Weekly,” Dayao said.
The 22-year old shared that it felt like a true Christmas miracle because she attended her first interview on December 6, and second interview the following day, received the offer letter on the same day.
By December 8, she handed in all the required documents and exited to Bahrain on December 9. The young Filipina now works as a Sales Coordinator in Dubai.
Dayao urged other Pinoys who are still looking for a job in the country to not lose hope. She said to pray and utilize their time to look for a job.
“If you feel hopeless or unmotivated, ask for guidance and lakas ng loob,” she said, noting that her recent experience is a good example of what perseverance and sincere prayers can do.
By: Jekah Carillo
jVmZ4Q Major thankies for the post.Much thanks again. Want more.
Thanks for the article post. Really Great.
I really like and appreciate your article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I suppose you ave created specific nice points in functions also.
Really enjoyed this blog article.Really thank you! Cool.
Thanks for the post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Awesome article.Much thanks again. Want more.
It as not all on Vince. Folks about him ended up stealing his money. Also when you feel his professional career is more than, you are an idiot.
you by error, while I was browsing on Askjeeve for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like
Well I truly enjoyed reading it. This subject provided by you is very effective for accurate planning.
It is really a nice and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks again for the article post. Really Cool.
There is certainly a lot to find out about this issue. I like all of the points you have made.
Merely a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great design and style.
stiri interesante si utile postate pe blogul dumneavoastra. dar ca si o paranteza , ce parere aveti de cazarea la particulari ?.
You made some good points there. I checked on the net for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
Thanks for every other fantastic post. Where else may just anybody get that kind of info in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the search for such information.
I loved your blog article.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Thanks a lot for the blog. Cool.
Im obliged for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Very good blog article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
I loved your article post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.