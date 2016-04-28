JIMC exterminates Fil-Brit; secures semi-final spot

JIMC landed on a safe spot for the semi-final round of PEBA’s Dr. Jehad Battle of Champions (BoC) Season 2 as it exterminated Fil-Brit, 71-66, in last Friday’s crucial match held at Al Twar 2 Sports Hall in Dubai.
Strong basketball battle graced the first quarter as both teams answered each other’s basket in every possession and nailed the first quarter in a deadlock situation at 20-20. It gave thrill and adrenaline to the crowd.
JIMC’s team owner Dr. Jehad Masri starred in the first quarter as he fired six points through his sharp field goals. Arnold Aguila and JR Go also contributed points and manned the defense of JIMC. Fil-Brit’s Kent Lamique, who notched 7 points, and Michael Perez excelled for their team.
Fil-Brit started to lose its composure in the second quarter as JIMC’s Jayson Araneta scored two consecutive baskets from the rainbow line with Wang Alvarez controlling the offensive rebounds that gave them a four-point lead, 35-31.
JIMC maintained the lead in the third quarter, 57-50, through Masri in the three-point line and Alwyn Flores attacking the basket.
In the fourth quarter, Fil-Brit players tried to lift up their spirit after Fritz Bauzon heated up and notched consecutive wide-open baskets that tied the ball game, 66-66, but Jayson Araneta fired fearlessly a three-point shot in the rainbow territory in the 1 minute and 9 seconds clock.
Coach Vin Malang called a time out and immediately planned a three-point shot to try to equalize the score, but he failed. Fil-Brit committed a foul on Go and converted two free throws for the final score.
The semi-final round of PEBA’s AED 40,000 tourney will start this April 29 between JIMC, CMB-Edial, PGW-West V, and Bicol Express.
Td7jdx You have mentioned very interesting details! ps decent web site.
Thank you ever so for you article. Fantastic.
There as certainly a great deal to find out about this subject. I really like all of the points you made.
indeed, research is paying off. Great thoughts you possess here.. Particularly advantageous viewpoint, many thanks for blogging.. Good opinions you have here..
Thanks so much for the blog post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
This is one awesome blog.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Merely wanna comment that you have a very decent site, I like the style and design it really stands out.
like they are left by brain dead people?
Looking around I like to surf around the internet, regularly I will go to Stumble Upon and follow thru
some truly prime blog posts on this internet site , saved to favorites.
wow, awesome post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Your current blogs normally have got alot of really up to date info. Where do you come up with this? Just stating you are very creative. Thanks again
Really appreciate you sharing this article post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
to stay updated with approaching post. Thanks a million and please continue the enjoyable work.