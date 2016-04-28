JIMC exterminates Fil-Brit; secures semi-final spot

JIMC landed on a safe spot for the semi-final round of PEBA’s Dr. Jehad Battle of Champions (BoC) Season 2 as it exterminated Fil-Brit, 71-66, in last Friday’s crucial match held at Al Twar 2 Sports Hall in Dubai.

Strong basketball battle graced the first quarter as both teams answered each other’s basket in every possession and nailed the first quarter in a deadlock situation at 20-20. It gave thrill and adrenaline to the crowd.

JIMC’s team owner Dr. Jehad Masri starred in the first quarter as he fired six points through his sharp field goals. Arnold Aguila and JR Go also contributed points and manned the defense of JIMC. Fil-Brit’s Kent Lamique, who notched 7 points, and Michael Perez excelled for their team.

Fil-Brit started to lose its composure in the second quarter as JIMC’s Jayson Araneta scored two consecutive baskets from the rainbow line with Wang Alvarez controlling the offensive rebounds that gave them a four-point lead, 35-31.

JIMC maintained the lead in the third quarter, 57-50, through Masri in the three-point line and Alwyn Flores attacking the basket.

In the fourth quarter, Fil-Brit players tried to lift up their spirit after Fritz Bauzon heated up and notched consecutive wide-open baskets that tied the ball game, 66-66, but Jayson Araneta fired fearlessly a three-point shot in the rainbow territory in the 1 minute and 9 seconds clock.

Coach Vin Malang called a time out and immediately planned a three-point shot to try to equalize the score, but he failed. Fil-Brit committed a foul on Go and converted two free throws for the final score.

The semi-final round of PEBA’s AED 40,000 tourney will start this April 29 between JIMC, CMB-Edial, PGW-West V, and Bicol Express.