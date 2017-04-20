Jessy, ang stalker ni Angel?

Ito pa ang isang kuwento na may pagka-krung-krung din ang dating! Stalker kung tawagin ngayon ng mga fans ni Angel Locsin si Jessy Mendiola.

Why o why, kabayong bumbay? Bakit stalker ang naging bansag kay Jessy ng mga tagahanga ni Angel?

Palagi raw kasing nakatutok ang dalaga kay Angel. Lahat daw ng gawin ni Ms. Locsin ay dinuduplika ni Ms. Mendiola! Makagaya lang daw siya at makapang-inis ay solb na siya! Ganu’n ang kuwento!

Sinasadya ba ‘yun ni Jessy o nagkakataon lang na kung ano ang gawin ni Angel ay ginagawa rin niya? Kung sinasadya niya, aba, sutil din si Jessy pag may time, di ba?

How true ang chika na ginagawa niya raw talaga ‘yun para inisin ang kampong banat nang banat sa kanya?

Kakaiba raw ang talent na meron itong si Jessy dahil magaling daw siyang mamingwit ng reaksiyon. Mahusay rin daw siyang mang-imbita ng atensiyon dahil konting panggagaya lang niya sa post ni Angel ay nabubulabog na niya ang mundo ng mga Angel Locsin fanatics.

Binabalewala lang naman daw ‘yun ng kanyang boyfriend na si Luis Manzano dahil kung may malisya raw si Jessy o masamang intensiyon ay siguradong hindi makapapayag ang actor-TV host na paulanan ng masasakit na salita nang paganu’n-ganu’n lang ng mga tagahanga ni Angel Locsin ang kanyang girlfriend.

“Sa aminin at sa hindi ni Jessy Mendiola ay Spell I, as in insecure siya kay Angel. Ano pa ba naman ang kailangan niyang ipagselos o ika-insecure sa ex ng kanyang boyfriend?

“Sila na ni Luis ngayon, kuwento na lang ng nakaraan nito si Angel, kaya ano pa ba ang kailangang patunayan ni Jessy?

“Kapag tumalon kaya si Angel Locsin sa San Juanico Bridge ay gawin din ‘yun ni Jessy Mendiola hanggang sa labasan ng dugo ang kanyang ilong?

“Ang sutil ay sutil talaga. Lumalabas tuloy na kulang na kulang sa pansin ang girlfriend ni Luis Manzano.

“Kaya pala bukod sa pagiging stalker ay isa rin siyang KSP. Kulang sa pansin!” reaksiyon ng isang beki na malakas na malakas ang feeling naming maka-Angel Locsin.

-o0o-

Ang mga bashers ay walang pinipiling panahon. Wala silang keber, wala sa kanilang vocabulary ang word na pahinga basta may gusto silang pagtripang i-bash.

Nu’ng nakaraang Semana Santa ay mistulang nasa bundok ng kalbaryo si Kris Aquino. Talagang hindi siya tinantanan ng kanyang mga bashers.

Ang dapat daw sa aktres-TV host ay lumakad nang paluhod para mapatawad siya sa mga pinaggagagawa niyang kalokahan. Keri n’yo ‘yun? Kung anu-ano na naman daw kasi ang pinalulutang ni Kris para lang siya maging center of attention.

Sa mga umpukan, imbes na Pabasa ang atupagin ay talagang si Kris pa rin ang topic. Siya ang palaging starring sa mga kuwentuhan.

Krung-krung naman kasi ang babaeng ‘yun, pabagu-bago kasi ang takbo ng utak niya! Upakan ba naman niya ang producer (Mrs. Rhodora Morales and car-racer son Renan) ng show niyang “Trip Ni Kris” pero nu’ng maramdaman niya na galit na galit sa kanya ang mga kababayan natin, ang bilis-bilis niyang bumawi!

Kesyo nadala lang daw siya ng emotions niya, saka hindi raw naman for public consumption ang lahat ng sinabi niya, off-the-record daw dapat ang iba du’n!

‘Yung nagsulat pa ngayon ang may kasalanan, samantalang sa bibig niya nanggaling ang pamimintas sa producer niya! O, di ba, krung-krung to the highest level?

“Wala siyang utang na loob, kaya ganyan ang nangyayari sa career niya!” reaksiyon tuloy ng isang miron.