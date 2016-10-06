Jerick Ternida: A health-conscious model

Age: 45

Height: 5’5”

Current Location: Abu Dhabi Philippine Hometown: Taytay, Rizal

Hobbies: Going to the gym, playing Basketball, singing, and watching movies

Job: Personal Trainer at

City Gym

Meet our Branded Pinoy this week, Jerick. He started joining bodybuilding competitions in 1994 like Mr. Philippines and Musclemania World Championship. He won a number of times from the contests. He was the over-all winner in the “Muscleman Universe 2008” held in Miami, Florida, USA. Jerick is currently focusing in coaching since he retired in 2012.

What’s inside your bag?

I carry my needs inside my bag like my food and vitamin supplements on a daily basis. I also bring my daily important stuffs such as towels, toothbrush, sunglasses, extra shirt, keys, power bank, workout suits and baking soda. Baking Soda has so many uses like alternative for soap and also serves as natural deodorant.

What electronic gadgets are you currently using?

I am a big fan of Apple. I use iPhone 5S because I prefer a phone with a smaller screen size. It is comfortable to use and easy to place on my pocket. I intentionally did not upgrade my phone for the mentioned reason. When I go for workout, I like to use my Dr. Dre Beat headphone that helps me feeling good during my workout. For my camera, I am using Canon DSL Camera.

What’s inside your closet?

I place all my important stuff inside my closet from T-shirts, top tank, shorts, jogging pants, jackets and other personal stuffs. I do have also my formal and casual collections. I bought a vault to keep my important documents like my passport

What is your style of clothing?

Being a trainer in the gym, I like wearing shorts, top tank, T-Shirts, sports shoes and it also depends on the weather. During winter season, I like to wear formal coat and a jacket especially when I go for strolling.

What clothing brands do you think closely fit your sense of fashion?

A brand for me has no significant preference when it comes to purchasing clothes. For me, the comfort and the genuine design are the factors I consider in buying clothes. Most of my outfit are from Nike, Billabong and EFS.

What is your favorite perfume?

It is very seldom that I wear a perfume not unless during special occasion. I have several collections from Dior Sauvage, Giorgio Armani and Hugo. I believe in the carcinogenic effect of the perfumes in our body that’s why I try to limit using it.

What is your favorite brand of shoes?

My favorite NBA player is Lebron James that’s why I am collecting some pair of shoes from Nike Lebron 12 and I am planning to purchase the Lebron 13 White. For some casual wears, I like the collections from Adidas. Since I am New Wave baby, I like the Dr. Martens Boots and Creepers shoes by Underground UK.

Are you a shopaholic?

No. I only purchase an item if it’s necessary and could really pleases me to decide to buy it. That’s why I always keep my favorite quote in my mind “Buy what you need, not what you want”. During weekends when I get bored, I usually go out and visit health stores to explore what are the new offers for vitamins and body building supplements. I like to go out with my family to visit some restaurants as well. We need to be always practical for us to reach our financial goals.

What inspires or influences you to buy an item?

Personally, my choice in buying something and availing services is largely affected by the celebrity endorsers from different fields. It has a big impact and influence to consumers. One important factor I consider is the advocacy for a certain product or brand where they get involve like in helping Charitable institutions.

What brands do you trust for your skin care?

When it comes to skin care, the natural is much better. I like to apply organic and natural products to my skin like apple cider vinegar, avocado, raw honey and baking soda. It is the best way to maintain a healthy skin and get rid of those toxic chemicals which some beauty products are using.

What is a Branded Pinoy for you?

Being Branded Pinoy means a Filipino who showcase his/her good character traits genuinely. We are known to be a hardworking people. We always show passion to our work that enable us to excel in any field. Ever since I started in body building, I have made a promised that I would excel and make my fellow countrymen proud of me. I have accomplished it when I won the major competition.