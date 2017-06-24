Jennifer Dalquez acquitted from murder charge Filipina has been locked up since 2014

Jekah Carillo
DUBAI – After years of spending time in jail, Jennifer Dalquez has finally been acquitted of the crime she was charged.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has revealed that during a hearing on Monday, June 19, the Court of Appeals in Al Ain has acquitted the Filipina from her murder charge.

FIL EXPAT - Jennifer Dalquez (Facebook page)

Jennifer Dalquez (Facebook page)

The 30-year old was charged with murder for allegedly killing her employer, Mr. Alaryani. However, she argued that it was only self-defense as he had attempted to rape her when the incident took place on December 7, 2014.

Her case was first heard at the Court of First Instance of Al Ain in March 2015 with the Department of Foreign Affairs’ (DFA) assistance.

On May 20, 2015, the Court of First Instance of Al Ain stated that she would be faced with a death penalty. It was then later appealed to the Court of Appeals.

Ever since then, multiple hearings took place for the Filipina with the support from her own parents, who visited her in Al Ain in October 2015 and in March this year, and the DFA.

“Ms. Dalquez was declared innocent without diyyah or payment of blood money. Nonetheless, she was sentenced to five years imprisonment less the number of days she spent in jail, for stealing a mobile phone,” DFA said in its released statement.

For his part, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Constancio R. Vingno Jr. told Kabayan Weekly that they are still waiting for the official report from their lawyer to go through the details of the case.

However, the outcome is definitely good news for the Dalquez family and for the Filipino people. He commended everyone involved for all the hard work they did such as their assistance-to-nationals (ATNs) bureau which was actively involved in her defense.

“In the end, it’s a team effort. All of us worked together,” the ambassador concluded, noting that he personally visited Dalquez at least three times since he was posted in the UAE.

