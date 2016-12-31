Jehad scratches Bicol Express’ clean slate in PEBA’s KWBL

DUBAI – It was an early yuletide gift for Team Jehad as they scratched Bicol Express’ no loss record, 67-56, in PEBA’s Kabayan Weekly Basketball League All Stars in last Thursday’s match at Al Twar 3 Sports Hall, Dubai.

The opening canto was flurry of baskets exchanged in each possession until Jehad’s JR Go mastery in ball handling and timely assists to his teammates as well as an improved defense blocked the offense of Bicol Express to work out a 5-point advantage, 17-12 after the quarter.

Team Jehad defended their lead in the second frame as Dano de Guzman and Wang Alvarez scored consecutive baskets against the defense of Bicol Express. De Guzman fired wide-open field goals while Alvarez made fearless penetrations deep in the baseline to stretch their lead to seven, 31-24.

Seemingly bothered by Team Jehad’s inflating lead, Bicol Express’ Archie Cruz and Apol Lucero combined to lower the deficit by dropping hook shots and three-pointers enabling them to lower the deficit to four points, 37-33, with 4:11 remaining. But Team Jehad’s Alvarez notched 2 consecutive long range bombs to end the third quarter, 46-40 in their favor.

In the final quarter, Team Jehad’s Chris de Jesus heated up contributing fast breaks reinforced by Dr. Jehad Masri’s tricky pass balls, enabling them to collect another win, 67-56.

Article By: Edmir Capuno