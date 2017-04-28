Jehad champs in BoC 3 best of 3 series

The whole clan of Jehad is surely floating on cloud nine after claiming the championship title in PEBA’s BoC 3 best of three series against Ball Above All last Saturday, April 21 at Al Twar 3 Sports Hall, Dubai.

Jehad secured a rugged skirmish in every quarter against Ball Above All and maintained their guts as they were challenged by Ball Above All in the last minutes of the game.

The first quarter was an easy time for Jehad as the teamwork of Al Federiso and JR Go out shined Ball Above All to grab a big 13-point advantage. Federiso unpacked his arsenal of moves by hooking follow-up shots while Go’s long range bombs found their range, ending the first frame at 25-12.

In the second quarter, Jehad’s Wang Alvarez made 8 points against the defense of Ball Above All and along with the assists and drives of JR Go to make a 26-14 run ending the first half, 51-26.

Holding a 25-point advantage entering the 3rd quarter, Jehad maintained their game plan but their advantage was reduced to 19, 69-50 as Ball Above All’s Aristide Mendy fired 13 points to help lower the deficit after the quarter.

Ball Above All exerted its full force in the last quarter trying to overcome the deficit as Mendy made a series of baskets to rally his team but his effort still went short as Jehad captured its second win in the best of three series with the final score of 87-72.

Awardees:

Champion: Jehad

1st Runner Up: Ball Above All

MVP: Wang Alvarez

Finals MVP: Al Federiso

Best Coach: Jehad Masri

Mythical Five: Jr. Go, Chris de Jesus, Jayson Araneta, Ismael Junio, Aristide Mendy