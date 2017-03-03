Jehad beats Elite in PEBA’s Battle of Champions

DUBAI – Jehad celebrated another win after they defeated Elite, 62-55, in last week’s basketball match of the ongoing PEBA’s Battle of Champions Season 3 at the Al Twar 3 Sports Hall in Dubai.

A three-pointer by Jehad’s Kune Garde opened the curtain of the game followed by the consecutive baskets by teammates JR Ng Sang and Jason Araneta, making a 19-6 advantage in the first frame. Jr. Ng Sang’s penetration in the baseline produced 8 points while Mejorada netted 4 points.

Elite’s Esau Yousef shouted a time-out to liven up his players, resulting to a 19-11 run. Mark de Real and Anthony Shawn each contributed 6 points in the second quarter to trim the deficits to 5 points, 30-25.

Heated up in the third quarter, Elite’s Predrag Nikolic and Isabar Mboma combined to lower the lead of Jehad to a mere 3 points, 37-34 with 2:18 seconds remaining in the third quarter, but Team Jehad stopped the uprising as JR Go found his strokes in the rainbow territory, maintaining a 5-point lead, 45-40 after the quarter.

Playing on a revised game plan to safeguard another lead, Jehad’s coach Alwynn Flores decided to stick to a man-to-man defense to disable the ongoing attacks of Elite to successfully capture another win, 62-55.