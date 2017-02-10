Jeepney strike fails to paralyze Metro Manila

MANILA – The planned nationwide jeepney strike on Monday, February 6, fizzled out and failed to paralyze Metro Manila, the Land Transportation, Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said.

The state-run Philippine News Agency (pna.gov.ph), quoted LTFRB Board member Aileen Lizada as saying that the agency only observed “sporadic protests in Metro Manila, while there were strikes in the rest of the country except in Region 3.” Government prepositioned private buses, government vehicles and vessels to ferry commuters to their destinations should the strike had been carried out.

The strike was called to protest the Department of Transportation’s Jeepney Modernization Program which would have imposed a 15-year old age limit on public utility vehicles to ensure that carbon emissions would be lowered due to developing vehicle technology.

By: Sam Bautista