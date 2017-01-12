Jebel Hafeet: Al Ain’s standalone mountain

Breathtaking views await travelers at the peak

I just knew that the United Arab Emirates does not only offer luxurious hotels, malls and resorts, it also has many other things to offer, a lot of which are still unfamiliar to some expats.

Extending from north to south of Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, the Jebel Hafeet is about 26 kilometers long and four to five kilometers wide. This mountain is one of the well-known landmarks that attract tourists – both local and foreign.

The mountain, which rises up to 1,249 meters or 4,098 feet, does not only offer extensive natural cave systems, but also offers a striking view over the city especially at night.

Travelling through this place requires so much effort and time. I, together with my colleagues, coming from Al Nahda, Sharjah, took more than two hours to go to the tourist spot.

We’ve opted to celebrate the first day of 2017 in the place to catch the mesmerizing sunset. The old adage says that whoever you’re with during a sunset will be your companion forever. I just wish to be with my second family forever.

Travelling 174.1 kilometers away from our home is not as easy as what I thought. Since we left the house at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, we were quite starving on the way. The chips and fruits that we prepared did not suffice to reduce the desire to eat our baon.

We stopped to a place at least 10 kilometers away from the bottom of the mountain. We placed a mat over the ground, as if for a picnic, and enjoyed our food that were prepared for media noche.

We could clearly see the silhouette of the mountain from our impromptu picnic site. I knew from that moment, Jebel Hafeet is not just a typical rock mountain you can find in the Middle East.

One can drive or cycle to the top through a zigzagging highway. The way actually reminded me of the road going to my house in the Philippines. It may be a zigzag-ish way, but no worries, just keep your car windows open because the wind will treat you on the way.

We dropped at the first spot, the towering rocky height made me cringe because I have this thing called acrophobia, or the fear of heights. As we went higher, the pressure going up can also be felt. It was like riding an airplane. I have to swallow my saliva first to remove the deafening pressure.

My colleagues didn’t waste any second taking photos at every station we went to. A lot of expats can also be seen during the first day of 2017. A large number of Filipinos were also there with their families to celebrate the New Year.

Forged out of craggy limestone that has been weathered over millions of years, the view at the top is priceless. We were rewarded with glorious views over Al Ain.

We were just in time to watch the dusk, together with over a hundred other tourists.

My colleague, Mary Joy Bares, 23, said that it was her first time to travel in the Emirate.

“It was a very spectacular experience for me. Indeed, an unforgettable one,” Bares, who works as an administrative assistant in Business Bay, said.

Aside from that, she also mentioned that the place was very clean, perfect for family bonding and barkada escapades.

According to locals, the Jebel Hafeet is often incorrectly labelled as UAE’s highest mountain. Well in fact, the honor actually belongs to Jabal Jais, a mountain situated on the border between Oman and Ras Al Khaimah which is 6,268 feet high.

At the foot of the mountain, travelers can take a break in a beautiful garden known locally as Mubazzarah Garden Park.

Based on some data, over 500 ancient burial tombs dating from 3200 and 2700 BC have been recovered at the foothills of the mountain.

Jebel Hafeet contains caves as well and where some have been explored to a depth of no more than 150 meters. The well-preserved stalagmites and stalactites can be also seen inside of them.

These are also the natural habitat for a wide range of animals found in the area such as foxes, snakes, and rodents similar to hyraxes.

A hundred nineteen species of birds, 23 species of butterflies and 200 different type of insects are found on the mountain.

For those planning to travel this area, my tip is to bring a power bank because surely your camera will run out of battery for taking endless stunning attractions.

By: Ryan Thomas Namia