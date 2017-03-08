Jason Roi. Q. Bucton

‘To save is the greatest lesson’

Position: Senior Architect

Employer: MAQYAS

Location: Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Hometown: Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental

Jason Roi Q. Bucton is an accomplished Architect and media personality. He is known in the Filipino community as a sincere, simple guy who usually gets special invitations as host to various events across the United Arab Emirates. He is quite popular as DJ John Luna among Filipinos and expats in Dubai.

Adventure seeker

He came to the UAE in 2006. “Dubai is a haven for the adventure-seeker like me. I love how multi-nationals work together to develop this country. I am a fan of its architecture and infrastructure. I have been working with the same company for a decade. I am with gratitude that I was given the chance to work here and be directly-hired from the Philippines.”

Roi is a Senior Architect/Interior Designer of MAQYAS, a Sharjah-based interior design consultancy firm established in 2002. “I act as a designer and project coordinator for architectural and interior design works, leading a design team, coordinating with contractors, sub-contractors and suppliers, developing specifications and BOQ, and ensuring quality of work at a given time. Some projects may require our architectural services, if needed. There are instances also that we partner with some companies to do fit-out works.”

He was involved in several interior design projects such as DAFZA East Buildings 7, 8 and 9 in Dubai Airport Free Zone and HHHR Towers (Blue Towers) in Sheikh Zayed Road which is a multi-use high-rise building owned by Sheikh Hamdan. He also recalls with pride that Corp Al Khoory, a 3-star hotel in Dubai’s Al Muteena district was “a big challenge for us since we incorporated modern and chic designs into a small and conventional hotel layout.” There is also ATANA Hotel, a 4-star hotel in Al Barsha is a modern and luxurious hotel and was featured in Interior Design magazine and nominated in iDogi Design Awards in Italy. They have many projects on the list including the Swissbel Hotel in Erbil, Iraq.

If he’s not an Architect

Apart from his bread and butter, his journey to Middle East has led him back to his passion in radio-jockeying. “I have a daily show from 10PM-12MN in an online radio station, Pinas Music Zone (www.pinasmusiczone.com) since 2012. It is a request-based show called “PMZ Playlist”.

I also write radio ad scripts, voice Filipino radio and TV ads, voice and host concerts, beauty pageants, charities, and other Filipino events such as the Sinulog, Sharjah Book Fair-Kabayan Fun Day. I am also writing event-related articles for Kabayan Weekly. I’m glad to feature Filipino events and artist to highlight Pinoy artistry.”

Time for public service

He was born to spouses Orlando Bucton, a Process Server, RTC in Gingoog City, and Rosalinda Quiron Bucton, Head of the City Social Welfare and Development Office in Gingoog City. He has two sisters – Jisela Sheena Encabo, an IT Specialist and Jemima Kristal Bucton, a nurse in Dubai.

“My parents work as government employees. My father works in the Regional Trial Court as a ‘Process Server’ and on-the-side serves as the announcer of the court (the one who says “All rise, the court is now in session…” or the one reading the court’s verdict). I was his fan whenever he modulates his voice and with his good English enunciation and pronunciation. Maybe, that was a start for me to become fond of radio jockeying. My mom is a social worker under DSWD. She often goes to the field and do overtime works, devoting her time for public service.”

Roi graduated at the North City Central School in 2002 for his elementary education and Christ the King College in 1997 for his secondary education. The schools are both located in Gingoog City. He was a recipient of Gerry Roxas Award for Leadership.

He earned his degree in BS Architecture at the University of San Carlos in Cebu City in 2002.

In 2009, he married Windyrain T. Bucton. “My family is living with me in Sharjah. I have two kids, namely: Jaeden Nicklas and Jaedel Yuan. The eldest is on KG-2 in a Filipino school in Sharjah. My wife devotes her time to taking care of the kids, especially my youngest.”

Big inspiration

He has been part of various charities in the UAE, which he intends not to mention, and even had a beneficiary nursery school back in his hometown. “My mom inspires me to do good and to give back to the needy. Growing up and seeing her giving herself to others is a big inspiration to me and to my sisters.

“To save is the greatest lesson. I might have helped my family and had invested in some properties back home. For me, that was already an achievement. However, apart from helping family and relatives, one should always save something for the rainy days, and in the future in general.”

He is young at 36. “I might have not finally arrived to my dream, but I am getting there. My ultimate goal is to open up my own firm in the Philippines. I will be using the knowledge and skill that I gained abroad for my own firm, when the time comes.”